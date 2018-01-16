Monitor slurry pumps remotely via your phone

| Published Tue, January 16th 2018 at 00:34, Updated Tue, January 16th 2018 at 00:34 GMT +3

Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Now water pumps can also be monitored remotely using this technology. The wide GSM coverage from mobile phone networks has made this easier as the water pumps, unlike vehicles, are stationery.

Water and energy solutions provider, Davis & Shirtliff is one of the first companies to provide telemetry to control these machines. The company has developed its own Machine to Machine solution that allows customers to remotely monitor and control their pumping equipment from the convenience of an app on their phone.

The entire system enables an improved and centralised water management interface that is in line with the company's vision of providing energy and water solutions for Africa.

Commenting on the introduction of this technology, D&S's Chief Executive Officer, David Gatende said, "Being locally designed iDayliff also offers a number operational advantages including lower installation cost, immediate availability and, importantly, much improved serviceability."

Using your mobile phone, the application iDayliff - is available free on Google Store that users can download and use to control and monitor their pumps remotely. Alerts and reports can also be sent via SMS and emails.

