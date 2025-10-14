Nairobi hosts AfriLabs 10th annual gathering focused on Africa's innovative future

The 10th AfriLabs Annual Gathering ( AAG 2025) kicked off on 13th October at the United Nations Office in Nairobi ( UNON) making decade of innovation excellence for Africa’s largest network of Technology and Innovation Hubs.[Benard Orwongo,Standard]

The 10th AfriLabs Annual gathering kicked off in Nairobi, bringing together innovators, policymakers, investors and more than 2,000 participants from over 50 countries.

The three-day gathering aims to deliberate on the future of Africa`s innovative landscape, with this year’s theme being Africa’s Innovative Future: policy, partnerships and progress.

Founded in 2011, AfriLabs now connects over 500 innovation hubs across 53 countries, creating one of the most expansive startup and technology networks in the world.

The organisation has been instrumental in driving cross-border collaboration, innovation policy, and investment across Africa’s growing digital economy.

AfriLabs Executive Director Anna Ekeledo highlighted that the 10th edition reflects on the growth and impact of the African innovation ecosystem over the past decade.

“When AfriLabs was launched a decade ago, we dreamed of a continent knitted by innovation where a young entrepreneur in Lagos, Kigali or Accra could tap into the same networks and policy support as peers in Silicon Valley,” she said.

Ekeledo added that the gathering would serve as a platform to explore how partnerships, policy reforms and innovation can address Africa's development challenges while creating opportunities for entrepreneurs.

The conference opened with a high-level Ministerial Roundtable, where policymakers, development agencies, and industry experts discussed frameworks to scale innovation sustainably.

Led by Natalie Jabangwe, Executive Secretary of the Timbuktoo Africa Innovation Foundation, and Joan Manda, Global Lead at Timbuktoo, the program aims to retain African talent by funding startups locally and building sustainable innovation ecosystems.

Former Nigerian Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, a key supporter of the Timbuktoo initiative, attended the event as Guardian of the program, alongside Ahunna Eziakonwa, UNDP’s Assistant Administrator and Director for Africa.

Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, Managing Partner at DigitA and one of the architects of Nigeria’s Startup Act, emphasised that policy without implementation is innovation without impact, hence calling for coordinated action to harmonise digital economy laws across Africa.

The gathering will end on Wednesday, October 15, with a declaration outlining a continental roadmap for innovation-driven growth and digital inclusion.