State tightens grip on saccos as sector's asset base hits Sh1 trillion

Co-operatives CS Wycliffe Oparanya (right), Principal Secretary Patrick Kilemi and Sasra acting CEO David Sandagi (left), during the launch of the Sacco Supervision Annual Report, 2024, in Nairobi, on September 25, 2025. [Wilbrforce Okwiri, Standard]

Small-sized Saccos with deposits of below Sh100 million will be required to merge with larger ones as the government tightens its grip on the sector whose weakness in governance structures has been a challenge in recent times.