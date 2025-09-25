The Sh100 billion tax proposal targeting Kenya's super-rich

National Tax Payers Association (NTA) CEO Patrick Nyagweso when sharing the Wealth Tax Study Report while seeking the adoption of its recommendation at a Nairobi Hotel on September 24, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The National Taxpayers Association (NTA) is lobbying for the introduction of a ‘net worth tax’ on the superrich with the aim of netting in excess of Sh100 billion from the individuals.

The proposal contained in a report by NTA, The Potential and Justification for Taxing Wealth in Kenya, argues that this move would be a considerable way of mobilising resources domestically, compared to leaning on debts.