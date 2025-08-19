×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Innovation at risk if Kenya prioritises compliance over growth

By Roselyne Wanjiru | Aug. 19, 2025

Kenya stands at a crossroads in shaping the future of its digital asset economy.

On one hand, there is a pressing need to meet global standards on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing.

On the other, there is an equally urgent responsibility to create an enabling environment for innovation, especially for youth-led startups and homegrown fintech innovators.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The danger we face is prioritizing regulation for compliance’s sake while overlooking the opportunities for growth.

For young innovators, competing against multinational exchanges with deep pockets and established footprints is already a daunting task.

Without deliberate support, their creativity risks being drowned out in a space dominated by bigger players.

Technically, Kenya is ready for digital asset integration. APIs, payment rails, and fintech infrastructure are already in place.

Local banks, such as Standard Chartered, have been quietly piloting blockchain-based solutions. Others are likely experimenting in private, held back only by restrictive policies that discourage open participation.

Once those barriers are lifted, the potential for collaboration between traditional banks and digital platforms could be immense.

But the real challenge is not infrastructure—it is capacity and vision. Regulators need stronger technical literacy to oversee decentralized systems that are intentionally designed to resist centralized control.

Policymakers, meanwhile, must resist the temptation to focus solely on taxation and heavy compliance frameworks.

Doing so would only push innovators to friendlier jurisdictions, undermining Kenya’s ambition to be a regional technology leader.

The way forward lies in collaboration.

Partnerships between large international players and smaller local innovators could bridge legacy financial systems with the emerging Web3 ecosystem.

Kenya’s entrepreneurs are ready, the technology is ready, and the global market is waiting. The only question is whether our regulatory approach will unlock this opportunity—or lock it away.

Roselyne Wanjiru, a Nairobi-based Web3 educator and blockchain research analyst.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Digital Asset Tax Digital Asset Economy AI Innovation Digital Innovation
.

Latest Stories

Young Kisumu women snapping their way out of unemployment
Young Kisumu women snapping their way out of unemployment
Enterprise
By Rogers Otiso
12 mins ago
Ruto's executive rot: When the pot calls the kettle black
National
By Francis Ontomwa
1 hr ago
Parliament to have say on sale of State corporations
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's executive rot: When the pot calls the kettle black
By Francis Ontomwa 1 hr ago
Ruto's executive rot: When the pot calls the kettle black
Inside troubled career of slain ex-Siaya clerk
By Isaiah Gwengi 1 hr ago
Inside troubled career of slain ex-Siaya clerk
Murugara dares Ruto to name MPs in Sh10m bribery allegations
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Murugara dares Ruto to name MPs in Sh10m bribery allegations
Kindiki navigates jinxed DP slot as running mate debate emerges
By Grace Ng'ang'a 1 hr ago
Kindiki navigates jinxed DP slot as running mate debate emerges
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved