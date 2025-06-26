Political appointees to lose board jobs in Cabinet's parastatal reforms

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi, on April 29, 2025. [File, Standard]

The President will no longer have the luxury of appointing political allies to plum board positions in State corporations in planned reforms to government agencies that might also see numerous directors of state corporations lose their lucrative board positions.

This follows the Cabinet's approval of a proposed law aimed at improving governance in State-owned entities. The Government Owned Entities Bill 2025, which is now set for debate in Parliament, proposes disqualifying people affiliated with political parties from holding board positions in what will now be referred as Government Owned Entities.