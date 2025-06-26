×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Political appointees to lose board jobs in Cabinet's parastatal reforms

By Macharia Kamau | Jun. 26, 2025
President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi, on April 29, 2025. [File, Standard]

The President will no longer have the luxury of appointing political allies to plum board positions in State corporations in planned reforms to government agencies that might also see numerous directors of state corporations lose their lucrative board positions.

This follows the Cabinet's approval of a proposed law aimed at improving governance in State-owned entities. The Government Owned Entities Bill 2025, which is now set for debate in Parliament, proposes disqualifying people affiliated with political parties from holding board positions in what will now be referred as Government Owned Entities. 

Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Get Trusted News for Only Ksh99 a Week

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
Already a subscriber? Log in

Related Topics

Government Owned Entities Bill 2025 Cabinet State Corporations
GenZ Revolt
.

Latest Stories

Property firms, telcos risk fines for locking out small internet firms from buildings
Property firms, telcos risk fines for locking out small internet firms from buildings
Real Estate
By Macharia Kamau
20 mins ago
Politicians should stop using young people to fight their wars
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
20 mins ago
PhD is a polite way of saying; you've read too much but earn too little
Opinion
By Chang'orok Joel
20 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Youth came out to remember fallen heroes but were met with violence, barricades
By Brian Otieno 20 mins ago
Youth came out to remember fallen heroes but were met with violence, barricades
Political appointees to lose board jobs in Cabinet's parastatal reforms
By Macharia Kamau 20 mins ago
Political appointees to lose board jobs in Cabinet's parastatal reforms
Property firms, telcos risk fines for locking out small internet firms from buildings
By Macharia Kamau 20 mins ago
Property firms, telcos risk fines for locking out small internet firms from buildings
Digital literacy powered Gen Z uprising, uplifted dissenting voices
By Mike Kihaki 20 mins ago
Digital literacy powered Gen Z uprising, uplifted dissenting voices
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved