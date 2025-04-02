The Ghibli revolution: How AI anime is redefining digital images

A Ghibli remake of a photo. [Sourced]

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve at a breathtaking pace, with each new innovation pushing the boundaries of creativity.

The latest sensation? AI-generated Ghibli-style art—a feature that has taken the internet by storm.

What is Ghibli?

Inspired by Studio Ghibli, the iconic Japanese animation studio behind classics like My Neighbor Totoro (1988) and Princess Mononoke (1997), this new AI tool in ChatGPT-4 allows users to transform their photos into Ghibli-style illustrations.

The feature generates dreamy, hand-drawn portraits reminiscent of Hayao Miyazaki’s signature artistry—soft color palettes, whimsical worlds, and expressive characters.

Users simply upload a photo, enter a prompt like "Ghiblify this," and within seconds, an AI-generated Ghibli portrait is ready to download.

In Kenya, social media has been flooded with Ghibli-inspired photos, with many users jumping on the trend as a creative way to “soft launch” their partners.

X user Muhsin Hussein Ali joked, "Niki post original italeta shida" (If I post the actual photo, it will cause problems).

The trend has captivated millions globally, from everyday users to celebrities, all eager to see themselves reimagined in Ghibli’s enchanting aesthetic.

The Ghibli tool’s rapid adoption mirrors AI’s overall explosive growth.

Comparing its traction to ChatGPT’s viral launch in late 2022, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman remarked, "We added one million users in the last hour."

This surge in demand even caused temporary service outages, prompting OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman to warn users: "Expect new releases to be delayed, some features to break, and occasional slow service as we scale up capacity."

Privacy concerns

While many are eager to experiment with AI-generated art, concerns over data privacy have emerged. Some worry that uploading personal photos could expose their biometric data to AI firms.

"Have you made a Ghibli image with AI? Congratulations, you've given your facial data to AI companies, with your consent!" tweeted Vijay Patel.

Others, however, remain unfazed. X user Makarand Desai dismissed the concerns: "At this point, Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon probably already have my DNA records. Digital privacy is a lost cause."

How to create your Ghibli-style portrait

Want to try it yourself? Follow these simple steps:

Open the ChatGPT app or website.

Click the ‘+’ button in the lower-left corner to upload your photo.

Enter a command such as “Ghiblify this” or “make this a Ghibli portrait.”

Download your AI-generated Ghibli-style image within seconds.