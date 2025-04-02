PS calls for empowerment of women in procurement and supply chain

Gender PS Anne Wango'mbe during the Way Forward Conference to review the impact of Kenya-Finland partnership on gender and social transformation, in Kilifi County, on February 5, 2025. [Marion Kithi, Standard]

Gender Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe has called on communities across the country to join the war against femicide and gender-based violence.

Addressing an annual conference for women in procurement and supply chain sectors at a Mombasa hotel on Tuesday, Wang’ombe said empowering women in procurement is a catalyst for broader economic growth.

The conference, which is the second in the country, was organised by the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) to empower women in the sector.

PS urged more than 500 women participants to support each other to access tenders in all sectors so as to empower communities.

Wang'ombe said there was a need to ensure the 30 per cent share of tenders reserved for women, youth and persons living with disabilities benefits them.

“By empowering women within the procurement and supply chain sectors, we not only advance their immense economic potential but also catalyse their growth and societal advancement,” she said.

She challenged the women in the supply chain sector to support each other so as to ensure inclusivity.

The PS said that empowering women in supply chain management will make economies thrive, communities prosper and businesses grow stronger.

She announced that the government will spend about Sh100 million on the campaign against femicide and gender-based violence, expressing hope that the task force on gender issues appointed by President William Ruto will address the crisis.

Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Chibule said they have embarked on training women, including those in the rural areas, on how to access the tendering business.

“In Kilifi County, we have trained women on how to bid for tenders. Women have the potential to handle even big tenders, and therefore they should be encouraged to compete for that business,” she said.

KISM chairman John Karani said they are focused on ensuring that more women serve in the sector and get the necessary support to access opportunities in the procurement and supply chain.

“We are focusing on capacity building to ensure that women have access to funding. We want women to support other women in business,” he said.