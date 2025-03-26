The Standard

Ecobank gets Sh3.5b capital injection boost

By Irene Githinji | 2h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Managing Director of Ecobank Kenya sephine Anan-Ankomah.[Courtesy]

Ecobank Kenya has strengthened its capital base with a $27 million (Sh3.5 billion) boost to support business growth in the country and the East African region.

The cash injection raises the bank’s total capital to $65 million (Sh8.5 billion) as it seeks to meet the Sh10 billion core capital requirements by 2029.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Group Chief Executive Jeremy Awori was optimistic that the investment will enable the institution to support business expansion, facilitate regional trade, and promote financial inclusion.

With the additional capital injection, Ecobank Kenya also aims to strengthen its capacity to provide greater financing and support to more women entrepreneurs, further driving economic growth and sustainability. Since its launch in Kenya, the Ellevate by Ecobank programme has onboarded over 2,000 women entrepreneurs and provided capacity building to over 5,000 women nationwide.

“Kenya is a strategic market for the Ecobank Group and a key economic hub driving growth across East Africa. This capital reinforcement supports Ecobank Kenya’s ability to seize new business opportunities and deliver long-term value for stakeholders—all in alignment with our Growth, Transformation, and Returns (GTR) strategy,” Mr Awori said in a statement.

Ecobank Kenya is also aiming at empowering emerging industries like green energy, transport and logistics, healthcare, and retail and trade, focusing on sustainable development in Kenya and East Africa. 

Ecobank Kenya Managing Director and Regional Executive for Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa Josephine Anan-Ankomah (pictured) said the capital reinforcement strengthens their ability to serve as the financial partner of choice for international organisations, regional businesses, SMEs, and FinTech’s.

She also said it strengthens the women-led enterprises while further cementing leadership in regional trade and payments across Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa.

Related Topics

Ecobank Kenya Ecobank Innovation Ecobank Financial Boost Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Group
.

Latest Stories

King Charles, Queen Camilla postpone pope visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla postpone pope visit
Europe
By AFP
30 mins ago
US judge sets June 23 trial date over Boeing crashes
America
By AFP
40 mins ago
Charity group says anti-gay law could cost taxpayers $7.8bn per year
National
By AFP
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kipchumba Murkomen: Below average boisterous CS
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Kipchumba Murkomen: Below average boisterous CS
Crisis in the soil: Fertilizer shortage and depleting land risk food security
By Gardy Chacha 2 hrs ago
Crisis in the soil: Fertilizer shortage and depleting land risk food security
MPs back to holding committees outside Parliament, tax payers bear the brunt
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
MPs back to holding committees outside Parliament, tax payers bear the brunt
Of horses and donkeys: Will a third candidate benefit from Ruto-Raila resentment?
By Winfrey Owino 2 hrs ago
Of horses and donkeys: Will a third candidate benefit from Ruto-Raila resentment?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved