State raises alarm over growing threat of e-waste, urges concerted efforts by all

ICT Principal Secretary Eng. John Tanui(left) with Communications Authority of Kenya Director General David Mugonyi consult during the 7th East African Communications Organisation(EACO) Regional E-waste Awareness Conference on Sustainable E-waste Management in the African Region with the Theme'': 'Advancing Sustainable E-waste Management in East Africa: Embracing Extended producer posibility'. at Sarova PanAfric Hotel in Nairobi on March 24, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

There is need for urgent policy action to address the growing challenge of electronic waste (e-waste) in the region.

This is according to William Kabogo, the cabinet secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, who warned that inadequate management poses significant environmental and health risks.

“There is a need for urgent policy action to address the growing e-waste crisis in Africa. The rapid pace of technological advancement, coupled with the high demand for modern ICT products, has led to billions of tonnes of e-waste globally, with Africa bearing the brunt of improper disposal,” Mr Kabogo said.

The remarks were delivered on his behalf by Eng John Tanui, the principal secretary in the ministry, during the 7th East African Communication Organisation (EACO) Regional E-waste Awareness Conference in Nairobi.

The CS noted the need for a robust regulatory framework to handle the increasing volume of discarded electronic devices.

Citing the Global E-waste Monitor 2024, Mr Kabogo noted that in 2022 alone, a record 62 billion kilograms of e-waste were generated globally, an increase that has outpaced formal collection and recycling efforts by a factor of five. He warned that Africa remains particularly vulnerable, with less than 1 per cent of e-waste being formally collected and recycled.

“With the expanding digital society and more electronic devices in use, e-waste and ICT-related carbon emissions will continue to rise unless governments, regulators, industry players, and consumers take concerted action now,” he said.

Africa is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for mobile phones and other electronic devices, further exacerbating the e-waste challenge.

While the continent’s per capita e-waste generation is the second lowest globally, over 60 per cent of it comes from imports, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The CS highlighted that the continent is at risk of becoming a dumping ground for outdated and low-quality electronic devices.

“It is clear that we must think broadly about effective e-waste management as a policy imperative. Creating sound policy frameworks will help improve our approach to this crisis,” he said.

The chairperson of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), Mary Mungai, said the ICT sector is one of the main generators of e-waste in the country.