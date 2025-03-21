Roaring engines, rugged terrains: Safari rally thrills Naivasha

Action at the Mzabibu stage in Naivasha during WRC Safari Rally 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The 2025 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally is in full swing in Naivasha, Nakuru County, as thousands of motorsport enthusiasts gather to witness the legendary event.

Known for its challenging terrain and unpredictable conditions, the rally promises high-octane action and thrilling competition.

Drivers will navigate grueling landscapes, including river crossings, rugged dirt roads, and encounters with wildlife. The extreme and ever-changing weather adds to the challenge, making this one of the toughest rallies in the world.

Despite the difficulties, the event continues to attract top international and local drivers, along with media crews eager to capture every dramatic moment.

Why Naivasha remains the home of safari rally

Thanks to its vast open spaces and varied landscapes, Naivasha has solidified its place as the rally’s preferred location.

The event is primarily staged at Loldia Ranch in Ndulele Conservancy, with routes stretching for hundreds of kilometers through the region’s scenic yet punishing terrain.

The town remains the rally’s ultimate destination due to several factors, not limited to;

Challenging terrain

Naivasha offers a mix of rocky, dusty, and muddy roads—perfectly aligning with the Safari Rally’s reputation as one of the most demanding motorsport events.

Drivers must navigate unpredictable surfaces, river crossings, and vast savannahs, making every stage a true test of skill. Action at the Mzabibu stage in Naivasha during WRC Safari Rally 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Scenic and iconic landscapes

The rally winds through breathtaking locations, including Lake Naivasha, Hell’s Gate National Park, and Mt. Longonot. These stunning backdrops add to the event’s appeal for both competitors and spectators.

Wildlife and adventure appeal

Unlike any other event, the safari rally takes place in conservancies and game parks, where drivers race alongside giraffes, zebras, and antelopes. This wild and untamed element adds to the rally’s global mystique.

Infrastructure and accessibility

Just 100 km from Nairobi, Naivasha is easily accessible for fans, teams, and officials.

The town boasts quality hotels, lodges, and camping sites, catering to the influx of visitors who choose from hotels, Airbnb, or the thrill of camping under the stars.

Historical and cultural significance

Since its inception in 1953, the Safari rally has been a cornerstone of Kenya’s motorsport heritage. Hosting it in Naivasha continues this legacy while boosting local tourism and the economy.

Government and FIA support

The government and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) endorse Naivasha as the ideal location, thanks to its logistical advantages and global appeal.

History of the Safari Rally

The Safari Rally was first held in 1953 as the East African Coronation Safari to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

It quickly gained recognition as one of the world’s most challenging endurance rallies, covering thousands of kilometers across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

In 1973, the event became part of the World Rally Championship, attracting top manufacturers and drivers eager to conquer its treacherous roads. Over the years, the rally earned a reputation as the ultimate test of resilience, featuring rough dirt tracks, river crossings, and close encounters with wildlife.

The 1990s saw Kenyan rally legends like Ian Duncan, Patrick Njiru, and the trailblazing Joginder Singh—nicknamed ‘The Flying Sikh’—cement their status in motorsport history.

Their fearless driving and daring performances remain etched in the memories of rally fans. Kenyan Rally driver Jeremy Wahome co-driven by Victor Okundi in their Skoda Fabia cruise along City Hall Way, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

WRC 2025: A battle of titans

This year’s safari rally features a fierce battle between Toyota and Hyundai, as both manufacturers push their limits in pursuit of WRC dominance.

Toyota has emerged as the early frontrunner, thanks to the stellar performances of lead driver Elfyn Evans. However, Hyundai is determined to reclaim the championship crown, setting the stage for an electrifying contest.

With multiple contenders still in the championship race, the 2025 WRC season promises to be an unforgettable spectacle.

Rally fans worldwide will be watching as the world’s best drivers tackle some of the most extreme conditions in motorsport—all in pursuit of glory.

Vrooom!