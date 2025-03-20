The Standard

Chinese firm to aid agency's plan for Kenya's first nuclear plant

By Macharia Kamau | 1h ago

China National nuclear corparation Project cordinator Hu Yitian (left) and Collins Asega shows a nuclear power plant used to produce energy during a China exhibiton at Kicc on 13/12/17.[FILE]

The Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) has inked a partnership deal with the China Nuclear Engineering and Construction Corporation (CNECC) International Engineering Co.

The move is expected to further enable Kenya to put in place structures as it gears towards the construction of its first nuclear power plant. 

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two entities yesterday agreed to collaborate in the exchange of technical expertise on research, innovation, and technology transfer in nuclear energy implementation. 

Additionally, the two entities committed to enhancing cooperation in the development of the 19 nuclear infrastructure elements.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Nairobi, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the government is committed to the full exploitation and development of the nascent nuclear energy. 

“As a government, we are committed to harnessing the full potential of nuclear energy in Kenya. It is not lost on us that the country’s energy needs still require some additional injection to meet the demand. To bridge this gap, we have to be innovative,” he said.

The MoU was signed by NuPEA Chief Executive Justus Wabuyabo and the President of CNECC International Engineering Co Li Xiaohong. 

CS Wandayi had earlier met MPs from the Rift Valley and assured that all stalled projects countrywide under the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, either by the National Government or development partners, will be completed as programmed.

Mr Wandayi said the government has allocated enough resources to cater for the projects. 

“Whereas we have had a little challenge in the past in budgetary constraints, in consultation with the National Treasury, we have been assured that enough resources will be allocated and that no government project will be a white elephant,” he said.

“Energy is a key enabler and consideration in the quest for industrialisation, and therefore, it would be double speak to talk of industrialisation without requisite energy infrastructure.”

The MPs, led by Julius Melly MP for Tinderet Constituency, enquired from the CS about the stalled projects, noting that it was critical to complete them and save taxpayers’ money that has already been spent on them.

