How businesses are using TikTok Live to cut costs, grow earnings

Shot of a influencer recording a makeup tutorial for her blog at home [Stock Photo]

Social media has long been touted as a powerful tool in shaping how people connect, communicate, and do business.

Over the years, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), and now TikTok have transformed the digital landscape, bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds and opening up new business opportunities.

These platforms have provided entrepreneurs with innovative ways to expand their reach and interact with a broader audience. However, like any tool, social media comes with its own challenges when misused.

In Kenya and across the world, TikTok has evolved from an online space for fun - videos, dance challenges, comedy skits, and viral cat clips—into a thriving digital marketplace.

For entrepreneurs, it has become a game-changer, operating as a 24/7 virtual shop. Kenyan business owners have embraced the power of TikTok Live, using it to sell everything - from aprons and shoes to kitchen appliances, bedding, and curtains.

With every scroll, a new shop appears, turning the platform into a dynamic and fast-paced e-commerce hub.

In the bustling heart of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), within the vibrant corridors of Imenti House, 25-year-old Ricky Leng’ete stands amidst rows of stylish footwear.

His journey from a traditional storefront to a dynamic online presence defines a broader narrative of how TikTok Live is revolutionising entrepreneurship in Kenya and across Africa.

Before TikTok, he relied heavily on walk-in customers and social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

More visible

The high cost of renting a shop in a prime location—ranging from Sh80,000 to Sh100,000 per month—was a major challenge. 25 year Ricky Leng'ete, a 25-year-old shoe seller, sits behind his ring light in his shop at Imenti House. He uses it to go live and showcase his shoes to customers on TikTok

“Before TikTok came, we the business people depended on walk-in customers. Shops close to the road were more visible, but renting them was expensive. Now, with TikTok, you can be anywhere, and customers will find you,” Ricky explains.

For the first three years of his business, Ricky made about Sh5,000 to Sh6,000 per day. However, TikTok changed everything. Now, he earns between Sh20,000 and Sh25,000 daily.

The introduction of TikTok Live has allowed him to showcase his products in real-time, building trust with customers who might otherwise be sceptical.

Live streaming allows real-time interaction, fostering trust and transparency. Customers can view products in detail, ask questions, and receive immediate responses, mitigating concerns about product authenticity.

“With TikTok Live, customers see the actual product rather than just a photo. Online conning has made people distrustful of pictures, but when they see me live, they know the product is real,” he says.

Despite its advantages, using TikTok Live comes with challenges. Ricky follows a strict streaming schedule—6am to 9am, 10am to 2pm, and 6pm to 9pm — ensuring he reaches peak audiences.

Initially, low viewership was discouraging. “At first, when I had just two or three viewers, I almost gave up. But I realised people join over time, and I just had to keep selling,” he says.

In Zimmerman, Sophia Cherono, another shoe seller, is also leveraging TikTok Live to grow her business. As she streams, only three viewers have joined, but she remains persistent, urging them to tap their screens to generate heart icons—signals that her live session is active and engaging.

“Tiktok has been a game changer,” Sophia says, noting that she now handles more deliveries than ever before. Her consistency and strong customer service have earned her praise. She is grateful for the increase in deliveries outside Nairobi.

Hadassah, who owns a nail salon in the Bus Station area in Nairobi’s central business district, is considering joining TikTok Live. While she already has an account, space limitations in her beauty shop and the nature of her work as a nail technician have made live streaming a challenge.

“It requires a lot of commitment, and once I start, I don’t want to stop,” she explains. The rise of TikTok Live selling gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when many businesses were forced to close their physical stores. This pushed entrepreneurs to explore online platforms as a means of survival, leading to a boom in social commerce.

Since its launch in September 2016, TikTok has rapidly risen in the digital space, amassing over 1.06 billion monthly active users worldwide by 2023.

Initially known for dance challenges and viral memes, the platform has evolved into a powerful business tool, proving its versatility and broad appeal.

Recognising TikTok’s potential, businesses have increasingly integrated the platform into their marketing and sales strategies. In October 2020, Shopify partnered with TikTok, enabling merchants to sell products directly through the app.

This move empowered businesses—particularly micro-small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to expand their reach beyond their immediate geographic locations. By 2024, TikTok had transcended trends, becoming a driving force for business transformation.

Global audience

It has empowered small entrepreneurs, amplified change-makers, and sparked cultural movements. The platform has proven to be more than just entertainment—it is a thriving marketplace where businesses of all sizes can connect with a global audience.

For fellow entrepreneurs, Ricky strongly recommends TikTok as a business platform. “Whether you sell land, cars, dishes, or flowers, TikTok is the way to go. Just be consistent.” The only essentials are a good phone, an internet connection, and, optionally, a ring light. However, one must have at least 1,000 followers to go live.

There are also TikTok-specific rules. For example, when selling shoes, Ricky advises customers not to mention brand names like Nike, Vans, or Converse due to copyright restrictions. Instead, they focus on shoe sizes to avoid having their livestream flagged.

While trust issues persist, Ricky encourages customers in Nairobi to visit shops. For those outside the city, he ensures reliable delivery with a return policy for size exchanges. He also warns about cyberbullying: “People will body shame and call you names, but don’t let it stop you.”

Despite economic uncertainties, Ricky is confident in TikTok’s potential. “With TikTok, whether the economy is bad or not, you can never go wrong because you reach a wide range of people.” For aspiring entrepreneurs, his advice is simple: Start now and keep going.