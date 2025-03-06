More women defy traditions to lead in land purchases

Workers at Lumumba Estate Affordable Housing project in Kisumu. [File, Standard]

In a striking shift from traditional land ownership patterns, women in Kenya’s central region are increasingly asserting their economic independence by investing in land.

Recent trends indicate that more women are purchasing property, challenging long-standing cultural norms that have historically favoured male landownership.

This trend, emerging from a combination of economic empowerment, changing societal norms, and targeted policy initiatives, is reshaping the real estate landscape—both literally and figuratively—in one of Kenya’s most fertile and densely populated areas.

The Central Region has long been a hub of agricultural activity and a cornerstone of Kenya’s economy. Historically, land ownership in this region had been dominated by men, rooted in patriarchal customs that favoured male inheritance and control over property.

However, local real estate firms over the past five years reveal a quiet revolution: women now account for a growing share of land transactions, with some estimates suggesting they have surpassed men in the number of purchases in certain areas.

According to a 2018 Kenya Land Alliance survey conducted in 43 land registration centres, counties with the highest percentage of women possessing land documents include Embu at 61.48 per cent, Laikipia at 54.67 per cent, Nakuru at 41.35 per cent, and Murang’a at 38.31 per cent.

In contrast, counties with the lowest percentage of women holding land title deeds issued by the government between 2013 and 2017 include Kisumu at 2.32 per cent, Siaya at 2.92 per cent, Homa Bay at four per cent, Vihiga at 4.53 per cent, and Busia at 4.25 per cent.

Land purchases

According to Alicon Housing Real estate chief executive Charles Makali, over the years, Central Kenya has witnessed a significant shift in land ownership patterns, with women increasingly acquiring land at higher rates than men.

“Several factors are fueling this surge in female land ownership. First, economic empowerment programmes targeting women have borne fruit. Initiatives like the Women Enterprise Fund, launched by the government in 2007, have provided low-interest loans and business training to thousands of women, enabling them to accumulate the capital needed for land purchases,” he said.

“Similarly, savings and credit cooperative societies (saccos), many of which cater specifically to women, have become a vital source of financing.”

He noted that many real estate companies are now providing flexible and affordable payment plans, making it easier for people from all financial backgrounds to invest in land.

These options include instalment payments, mortgage plans, and discounts, ensuring that both men and women can comfortably afford property ownership.

“Real estate companies have projects that cater to both groups and individuals, making property ownership accessible to everyone. For us, we also create awareness among our clients about the projects we offer, and through this, we have seen a rise in the number of female buyers,” he said.

Makali added that as urban centres expand, women are increasingly buying land for residential and commercial development.

In counties like Kiambu and Murang’a, women are purchasing plots for rental housing and business premises, capitalising on high land appreciation rates.

“The real estate boom has made land a lucrative investment option, attracting many women seeking financial stability. Developments like Nyeri Amani Gardens, located along the Marua-Nanyuki Highway, are drawing interest from female buyers looking for prime residential land with ready title deeds,” he said.

“With increased accessibility and affordability, more women are taking advantage of such opportunities to secure their financial future.”

Margaret Muringi, one of the new title owners could hardly contain her excitement as she finally became a landowner after years of diligent saving.

As a small business owner in Nyeri, she had always dreamed of securing a piece of land for her future, but financial constraints made it seem like a distant goal.

“Determined to make it happen, I joined a local Sacco, where I consistently saved a portion of my earnings. My patience and discipline paid off when the Sacco approved me for a loan, boosting my savings and allowing me to purchase a plot,” she said.

“Holding the title deed in my hands, I felt a deep sense of security and accomplishment. Owning land means I have something valuable to my name, and I no longer have to worry about renting or being displaced.”

She added owning land ensures they have a place to settle their families and can serve as a fallback in case of marital disputes or widowhood.

In a society where land ownership has historically determined wealth and stability, women are taking proactive steps to secure their future.