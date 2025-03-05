Community-led solutions are key to sustainable conservation outcomes

Karanja Nzisa, assistant manager, marketing and communication at I&M Bank and communication lead at I&M Foundation.

For too long, critical conservation decisions with extensive environmental and social impacts have been made by outsiders, sidelining the very communities that depend on these landscapes.

Yet true conservation success lies in empowering local communities, as they possess the deepest understanding of their ecosystems and the greatest stake in their survival.

A community-led approach not only ensures more effective and lasting environmental protection but also strengthens local livelihoods, creating a powerful incentive for conservation to flourish.

Many modern conservation models are rooted in colonial-era policies that sought to separate people from nature. National parks, wildlife reserves and other protected areas were often established by displacing indigenous communities, framing them as threats to biodiversity rather than its stewards. This exclusionary model has persisted in many parts of the world, with conservation organisations and governments imposing restrictions on local communities whilst favouring large-scale interventions backed by foreign funding.

By decolonising conservation initiatives, we recognise that indigenous peoples have valuable knowledge about their local environment, leading to conservation practices that are more socially just and locally rooted.

Conservation serves as a frontline strategy for climate action and as climate change intensifies, community-led efforts have emerged as a critical approach to addressing challenges at the grassroots level.

Communities around the world, particularly in the global south, face increasing vulnerabilities including extreme weather events, water scarcity, rising sea levels and disruptions to lives and livelihoods.

Local smallholder communities, who are often hit the hardest by climate change, require greater agency through stronger representation in decision-making on climate adaptation solutions.

Including local leadership and interest group representatives in the planning and implementation of interventions builds stronger and resilient communities by creating effective, efficient, just and sustainable solutions.

Unlike externally imposed initiatives, which often collapse when funding dries up or priorities shift, community-driven efforts have longevity because they align with local needs and cultural values. This approach empowers communities to actively participate in climate mitigation and adaptation efforts whilst addressing issues of equity and access to funding.

In Kenya, community-based conservation efforts have proven successful in restoring crucial resources by making local communities the main drivers of conservation efforts.

This has led to the restoration of mangrove forests along the coast, the creation of wildlife corridors and habitats and the establishment of community conservancies creating eco-tourism opportunities in areas like Lamu.

These initiatives have resulted in positive changes in livelihoods including increased physical security, access to transport and more stable household incomes.

The success of community-led programmes depends on delivery mechanisms, community characteristics and the wider socioeconomic and political context.

When engaging with communities, consultative approaches are essential, as outcomes can be mixed. Programmes may lead to negative social outcomes when local worldviews are ignored, or resource management rights are not effectively devolved.

Furthermore, sustainable land and resource use is critical for supporting ecosystems that promote food security. By maintaining healthy ecosystems, community-led conservation ensures the availability of essential resources such as clean water, fertile soil and diverse crop species. This directly contributes to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as Zero Hunger (2) and Life on Land (15) by fostering resilient food systems and enhancing biodiversity. Empowering local communities through conservation aligns with the No Poverty (1) goal by creating economic opportunities and reducing dependency on external aid.

Policy formulation

In a world where communities have often been passive recipients of external interventions, a profound shift towards community leadership is taking root.

We are witnessing the transformation from a done-to-community approach to a dynamic done-by-community approach, which promises to unlock their true potential and ensure their sustainability.

Whilst we depend on the government for policy formulation regarding community-led conservation, every sector has a role in ensuring local people are involved in preserving their own environment.

The financial sector, for example, can support community-based conservation by providing direct funding for conservation projects, developing innovative financial products that incentivise sustainable practices, engaging with local communities to understand their needs and promoting transparency and accountability in line with the IFC’s Performance Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability.

This approach helps align financial investments with environmental goals.

Through their lending, investment and insurance activities, financial institutions can drive sustainable practices that protect biodiversity. When reputable institutions partner with local communities to address environmental challenges, they help foster a sense of ownership and resilience.

By championing community-led solutions, we not only achieve better ecological outcomes but also uphold justice and equity for those who have been the true stewards of biodiversity for generations.

Conservation cannot be sustainable unless it is inclusive and respectful of the people who call these landscapes home.

