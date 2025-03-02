The Standard

SACCO leaders explore risk management strategies amid economic shifts

By David Njaaga | 34m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

KETSA summit brings SACCO leaders together to tackle emerging financial risks.

Savings and credit cooperative societies have been urged to adopt innovation and strengthen collaborations to navigate economic uncertainties affecting the sector.

Speaking at the Kenya Teachers SACCO Association (KETSA) Leaders' Summit in Nairobi, KETSA Chairman Robert Njue said shifting global financial dynamics required SACCOs to re-examine risk management strategies.

"The financial landscape is shifting worldwide... These shifts require close collaboration and innovation to enable SACCOs to navigate emerging risks," said Njue.

The three-day summit, held under the theme "Risk Management for a Vibrant Cooperative Movement," brought together more than 100 SACCO leaders to discuss strategies to bolster the resilience of the cooperative movement.

SACCOs have faced mounting challenges linked to inflation, fluctuating interest rates and regulatory changes, prompting calls for stronger partnerships among stakeholders.

Sidian Bank, a sponsor of the event, said it would continue offering digital banking solutions, risk management training and insurance products to support the cooperative movement.

“Risk management is at the core of financial intermediation as it enhances customer confidence and sector stability,” noted Doughlas Mwangi, the bank’s director of finance and strategy.

“We will continue partnering with SACCOs by offering digital solutions, payment services, risk management training, and insurance products to protect against emerging risks," he added.

Related Topics

SACCO Lenders Economic Shifts KETSA Chairman Robert Njue Sidian Bank
.

Latest Stories

SACCO leaders explore risk management strategies amid economic shifts
SACCO leaders explore risk management strategies amid economic shifts
Business
By David Njaaga
34 mins ago
Conservation financing pivotal in sustaining Kenya's wildlife
Opinion
By Erustus Kanga
59 mins ago
Ugandan army deploys to town in northeast DR Congo
Africa
By AFP
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cunning Ruto: Master of distraction
By Ndung’u Gachane 8 hrs ago
Cunning Ruto: Master of distraction
Indecisive Gachagua fumbling with his moving target strategy
By Ndung’u Gachane 8 hrs ago
Indecisive Gachagua fumbling with his moving target strategy
How Sh70b debt, leadership rows are crumbling public varsities
By Lewis Nyaundi 8 hrs ago
How Sh70b debt, leadership rows are crumbling public varsities
Revealed: The dietary poison in your baby's porridge
By Gloria Milimu 1 day ago
Revealed: The dietary poison in your baby's porridge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved