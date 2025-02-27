The Standard

Macadamia harvesting to begin March 1 as export ban extended

By David Njaaga | 1h ago

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announces the extension of the raw in-shell macadamia export ban. [File,Standard]

The Government has extended the raw in-shell macadamia export ban as harvesting begins on March 1.

In a statement on Thursday, February 27, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the ban is in line with the Agricultural Food Authority (AFA) Act, the Oil Crops (Nuts and Crops) Regulations of 2020, and other national and international obligations.

"The government's policy stance is well-meaning and informed by a commitment to ensuring that the industry adheres to the law," said Kagwe.

Kagwe urged farmers to register under the Kenya Integrated Agricultural Management Information System (KIAMIS) to facilitate better sector planning and access to government services.

"I appeal to all macadamia farmers to register under KIAMIS so that government, farmers, development partners, and the private sector can better plan for the sector," he said.

The AFA will coordinate with county governments to support the formation of farmer groups through e-extension services, subsidised fertiliser distribution, and market information sharing.

A Macadamia Nuts Standing Committee will be formed to implement the policy directives, improve traceability, and address non-compliance by industry players.

"An organised farm base will make it easier to engage and support farmers," he added.

Kagwe directed the AFA to enforce registration and licensing of marketing agencies and collaborate with county governments and the National Police Service to curb smuggling.

Mandatory inspections at customs points will be introduced, alongside a zero-tolerance policy on poor-quality nuts reintroduced into the market.

The government will also establish a standardised system for assessing nut quality using X-ray scanners and provide training on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), including pest control and maturity assessment.

