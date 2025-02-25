Elevating employee experience key to unlock organisational success

Chantel Botha the MD Brandlove (C) has a word with Sheila Mugusia (R) and Wavi Mungala board members of Institute of Customer Experience during their annual conference in Lake Naivasha Resort. The Institute said that it’s keen to work with the government in improving customer service in all State departments.[FILE]

In today’s socio-economic environment where customer expectations are evolving rapidly, the role of employee experience (EX) in driving organisational success is more important than ever.

EX is the total experience an employee has within an organisation, from recruitment to exit, and it plays a crucial role in shaping both individual satisfaction and the firm's performance.

A 2023 report by Gallup, titled 'State of the Global Workplace 2023' highlights a concerning trend of disengagement in the workforce, with nearly 83 per cent of workers worldwide being classified as either “quiet quitting” or “loud quitting.”

Quiet quitting refers to employees doing the bare minimum required for their roles, while loud quitting represents employees who actively disengage and leave their jobs. Alongside these, newer forms of disengagement are emerging, particularly with the entry of younger generations into the workforce.

One such trend is “soft quitting,” which is characterised by a gradual decrease in emotional investment and subtle changes in behaviour over time. Another, the “lying flat” concept, originated in China and reflects a rejection of the relentless demands of modern work, including the pressure for career progression and continuous productivity.

Gallup’s report further highlights the concerning reality of employee engagement in Kenya. Only 17 per cent of employees in Kenya are engaged in their work, a significantly lower figure compared to neighbouring countries such as Uganda, Tanzania, and the Republic of Congo.

This disengagement is not only a local issue, globally, it is estimated that the impact of disengaged employees costs the global economy a staggering $8.9 trillion annually.

These alarming statistics underline the urgent need for organisations worldwide to prioritise employee experience as a core component of their operations. Failing to do so can lead to severe consequences, affecting not only organizational performance but also the well-being of employees and, by extension, the overall economic growth of nations.

Addressing the challenges facing the Kenyan workforce requires a comprehensive approach. First, organisations must foster a culture of employee empowerment, where employees feel they have a sense of purpose and ownership in their roles.

Second, providing opportunities for professional growth and development is crucial to keeping employees motivated and engaged. Finally, regular feedback and open communication throughout the employee’s lifecycle are vital for creating an environment of trust and collaboration.

By focusing on improving EX, organisations can unlock the full potential of their workforce. This approach can drive increased innovation, higher productivity, and improved customer satisfaction.

The Institute of Customer Experience’s inaugural survey on State of Employee Experience for Customer Experience (CX) Success” sheds light on critical areas for improvement within the Kenyan workforce. The findings suggest that companies need to pay more attention to aligning EX with CX, strengthening organisational culture, and developing aspirational leadership that inspires employees to reach their full potential.

This report also aligns with the Government of Kenya’s strategic focus on public service delivery, as outlined in the Kenya Strategic Plan 2023-2027. By understanding the current state of EX and its impact on service delivery, decision-makers can prioritise interventions that will enhance organisational performance and meet the unique and dynamic needs of citizens.

The survey identified four major areas for organisational leaders to focus on: a stronger emphasis on EX, better alignment with CX efforts, a stronger organisational culture, and the cultivation of aspirational leadership. One key takeaway from the survey is the noticeable gap between the understanding of EX and the actions taken to improve it.

Additionally, the survey found challenges in addressing the diverse needs of different employee segments, as well as significant gaps in diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Another striking finding was that over 50 per cent of employees in Kenya were found to be disengaged, highlighting the urgent need for improved engagement strategies.

This insight makes it clear that EX must be viewed as a cornerstone of organisational success. Prioritising positive EX not only improves workplace satisfaction but also plays a critical role in attracting and retaining top talent. This, in turn, enhances productivity, fosters a culture of collaboration and innovation, and ultimately drives business success.

As we move forward, it is essential for organisations to recognise the pivotal role of aspirational leadership in steering EX to achieve CX success. Aspirational leadership goes beyond setting targets and delegating tasks; it focuses on creating an environment that fosters emotional connection, purpose, and growth.

This approach to leadership nurtures continuous development, supports employee advancement, and prioritises overall well-being. When organisations adopt this leadership style, they empower employees to rediscover their motivation and contribute to sustainable business growth and long-term success.

Organisations that recognise the value of employee experience and take steps to address the needs of their workforce will be better positioned to succeed in today’s competitive, fast-evolving market. By fostering an environment that empowers and motivates employees, organisations can ensure a more engaged and productive workforce, driving innovation and achieving greater success both internally and externally.

The writer is a board member at the Institute of Customer Experience Kenya