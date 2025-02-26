Power struggles that threaten to tear UoN apart

Chair University of Nairobi Council Prof Amukowa Anangwe address media after Council meeting at the UON Towers where the board meeting was held. The vice-chancellor Stephen Kiama was suspended by the council for three months pending investigations to his conduct him for poor services delivery against the high fees. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

For years, the University of Nairobi (UoN) has been at the center of a power struggle that has turned the once-revered institution into a battleground for leadership wrangles.

Beneath its academic excellence, a bitter power struggle has engulfed its leadership, threatening to tear the institution apart.

The latest chapter in this saga unfolded last week with Education CS Julius Ogamba ousting UoN Council Chairman Prof Amukoa Anangwe.

The war dates back in 2020 when the Public Service Commission (PSC) conducted a recruitment process for the VC position, only for then-Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, to revoke the appointment of Prof Kiama, appointing Prof Isaac Mbeche in an acting capacity instead.

This triggered a court battle that Kiama ultimately won, allowing him to assume office. However, his tenure has been riddled with conflicts.

August 2023, the then Vice Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama applied for a six-month leave. The University Council approved his request, appointing Prof. Julius Ogeng’o to act in his place.

However, a month later, Prof Kiama made an unexpected return, evicting Ogeng’o from the office. The Council, in response, directed him to resume his leave.

Four months later, the Council attempted to resolve the situation by advertising 24 positions, but the process was halted by court injunctions.

Parliament launched investigations into the university’s leadership crisis. “This is illegal as per HR regulations—you can only act for at most six months,” said Committee Chair Julius Melly.

In April 2024, the council attempted to send the VC on compulsory leave, appointing Prof. Ayub Gitau to replace him on acting capacity. However, Prof Kiama defied the directive, storming back into office.

August 2, 2024, Prof. Anangwe again announced the suspension of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kiama, appointing Prof. Hutchson. The situation reached a boiling point on September 27, 2024, when the council formally terminated Kiama’s contract.

UASU Secretary-General Maloba Wekesa did not mince words in condemning the council’s actions. “Humiliating a full professor at the university in the presence of the university itself is wrong,” he said.

While the council cited governance concerns and financial mismanagement as reasons for the suspension, the union insists that due process was not followed.

Following Kiama’s dismissal in October 2024, allegations of misconduct, insubordination, and financial mismanagement surfaced,

In a letter dated October 14, 2024, Anangwe confirmed Kiama’s termination. Senators, including Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi, questioned Anangwe’s growing influence.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka called for a detailed explanation of Kiama’s dismissal. Dr Bosire warned that the continued instability at UoN is damaging the institution’s reputation.

Beyond leadership disputes, the university is grappling with a financial crisis.

UASU alleges that powerful government officials are eyeing university property near the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and Hotel Boulevard.

Last week, the leadership crisis at the University of Nairobi (UoN) escalated following revelations that ousted Council Chairperson Prof. Amukowa Anangwe had initiated an investigation into financial fraud within the institution.

Five key figures in the university were implicated in the swindling of the funds between Sh11 million and Sh19 million each.

Prof. Anangwe’s removal has fueled speculation that his probe into these financial misdeeds was met with resistance from powerful figures.

Last week, Prof. Verkooijen likened the university’s financial situation to a burning house.

However, the UoN Professors’ Association Chairman Prof. Peter Wasamba accused Verkooijen of seeking to dispose of university assets unaccountably. UASU has also demanded the disbandment of the entire UoN Council.

“Removing Anangwe alone is not enough. The entire council must go to resolve systemic governance challenges,” Bosire declared.

UASU has also accused the Council of sidelining Vice-Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama and replacing him with a legal officer as Council Secretary.

The union further criticized the continued employment of a Chief Operations Officer despite the position not existing in the university’s legal framework.

UASU claims that public land sales have been conducted without the Vice-Chancellor’s knowledge.

Despite supporting reforms, UASU insists they must be executed lawfully. UASU also took issue with the Chancellor’s increased involvement in daily university affairs, calling for his retreat.

“He has taken over an entire floor at Gandhi Wing while teaching staff lack office space,” Bosire said.

The union rejected the Chancellor’s proposed two-year transformation agenda, terming it illegal.

“They propose appointing directors beyond what the Universities Act allows. The law is clear that the Council should comprise nine members from various sectors,” Bosire noted.

UASU is now calling on the Parliamentary Education Committee to hold the Chancellor, Council, and university management accountable.