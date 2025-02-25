Why Tvet is key to labour mobility and inclusion in Kenya

A student is taught how to cut copper cables at a TVET institution. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Global labour mobility is not just a trend; it is here to stay. Even in the most remote parts of a country, labour moves across international borders.

Labour movement is not a Kenyan issue only. Many other nationalities are also moving borders and have done successfully. For instance the Turks to Germany have bailed out an economy with a shrinking labour force.

Although the overall unemployment in Kenya was at 12.7 percent, Youth aged 15 to 34, who form 35 percent of the population, had the highest unemployment rate of 67 percent. Over one million young people enter the labour market annually without any skills

The impact on unemployment is profound and it is becoming a global crisis and security threat. In many countries, the gap between available jobs and skilled workers is widening, contributing to higher unemployment and underemployment rates.

In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the importance of TVET in addressing youth unemployment. Whether it is in technology, manufacturing, healthcare, or renewable energy, there is a growing need for skilled workers in specialised fields where traditional academic education often fails to keep pace with rapid industry changes.

As industries evolve with technological advancements, the demand for specific technical skills increases. Therefore, TVET plays a critical role in offering targeted training that is closely aligned with the immediate and future demands of the labour market.

It is important to note that TVET is not just an educational pathway but a strategic investment in human capital. By equipping individuals with the skills that industries need, TVET enhances the productivity and employability of the workforce, making it a vital driver of economic growth.

Job placement after vocational education programmes is consistently high, largely due to the industry-driven nature of the training.

Also, one of the most important impacts of TVET is its ability to provide opportunities for disadvantaged groups like women, low-income individuals, and minorities who are the majority of those who are unemployed.

In many cases, TVET provides a lifeline for those otherwise excluded from higher education due to financial barriers or geographic limitations. Programmes are often more affordable and flexible, enabling individuals to gain practical skills without incurring significant debt.

-The writer is the Director General TVETA