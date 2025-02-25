Boost for Western as KPC unveils new fuel distribution point

Trucks at the loading area of Kenya Pipeline Company , Eldoret Depot . KPC has commissioned new pump station to enhance distribution speed and volumes. [File, Standard]

Western Kenya will now have a second distribution point for oils and gases following an upsurge in demand for petroleum products in the region.

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) says the new pump station will enhance distribution speed and volumes.

KPC has commissioned the Ngema (PS 22) Capacity Enhancement Project, which commenced in June 2022, increasing fuel flow capacity to Western Kenya and regional markets from 350m³/hr to 510m³/hr.

Speaking at the commissioning event at the weekend, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi emphasised the project’s role in strengthening Kenya’s position as a regional petroleum distribution hub.

“This expansion is going to have a massive impact in terms of our capacity to meet our supply demand for petroleum products in western Kenya and beyond,” Mr Wandayi said.

“As KPC enhances fuel capacity, and planning on expanding storage infrastructure in Nakuru, Kisumu and Eldoret, we will be able to meet the demand of our customers consistently and sustainably.”

The increased flow rate of petroleum products will also reduce the number of trucks picking up products from Mombasa.

The enhancement project which is the first to be fully implemented by a Kenyan contractor- Strata Industrial, cost the government a total of Sh1.41 billion (10.9 million USD).

CS Wandayi lauded KPC for contracting an indigenous company to undertake the project.

Francis Njogu, the chairman of Strata Industrial Ltd, the project’s contractor, said most of the labour was sourced from the local community, impacting them economically.

“This is to validate that big projects can be done by indigenous companies, and they can be done on budget and on time. We have not had any lost hours on this project,” said Mr Njogu.

KPC has in the past been on the receiving end of disputes over the allocation of major contracts to foreigners.