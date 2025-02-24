The Standard

Macadamia traders clash over AFA's alleged bias

By Boniface Gikandi | 36m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

A section of traders claim that some players are harvesting immature nuts. [File, Standard]

Rivalry between traders of processed macadamia nuts and those dealing in in-shell nuts has taken a new twist, with the latter accusing the agricultural industry regulator of favouring the former.

The Nut Traders Association of Kenya (Nutack) claims that the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) favours macadamia nut dealers aligned with the Macnut Association of Kenya (Macnut).

In the ongoing dispute, Macnut Vice-Chairman Joel Mwiti has written to AFA, calling for stricter penalties for raw nut or in-shell traders, alleging that they are involved in malpractice that could damage the integrity of the industry.

Macnut further alleges that some players are harvesting immature nuts, undermining the sector, and has called for the suspension and revocation of their operating licences.

The letter from Macnut to AFA, seen by The Standard, calls for investigations into seven firms allegedly involved in malpractices: HooNice Import and Export, Lenana Processors, Macsken EZP, Karibu Nuts, Afri China Limited, Jimlot and One Acre Fund. “AFA should engage Macnut on a roadmap to restore order in the sector,” read part of the letter to the Office of the President and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.

Nutack Chairman Johnson Kihara said the regulator is being misled by Macnut, which represents nut processors involved in exports.

Kihara argued that it is unethical for AFA to follow the guidance of the nut processors, warning that this trend, if unchecked, would harm the sector. Farmers are angry that AFA has been given a list of seven exporters provided by Macnut, alleging involvement in malpractices. “We have been educating our farmers on the importance of harvesting mature nuts. What Macnut claims is baseless,” said Kihara, during a meeting he chaired.

Dealers claimed that AFA was favouring their competitors dealing in processed nuts for the US market. However, Kihara did not provide evidence of this alleged favouritism. 

Related Topics

Agriculture And Food Authority Nut Traders Association of Kenya Macnut Association Of Kenya Macadamia Nuts
.

Latest Stories

Kenya Power staff stranded after county trucks dispose garbage at entrance
Kenya Power staff stranded after county trucks dispose garbage at entrance
Nairobi
By Winfrey Owino
26 mins ago
Is it necessary? Kenyans question Ruto's decision to personally welcome Norwegian Dawn cruise
Entertainment
By Fay Ngina
29 mins ago
Macadamia traders clash over AFA's alleged bias
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

PHOTOS: Why 2025 Magical Kenya Open was a sight to behold
By Stafford Ondego 3 hrs ago
PHOTOS: Why 2025 Magical Kenya Open was a sight to behold
How Chebukati won where Kivuitu failed
By Caleb Atemi 3 hrs ago
How Chebukati won where Kivuitu failed
12 years of loans gone to waste in JKIA's tragic tale of stalled progress
By Benjamin Imende 3 hrs ago
12 years of loans gone to waste in JKIA's tragic tale of stalled progress
Murders of Mathare: How knife gangs are holding residents hostage
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
Murders of Mathare: How knife gangs are holding residents hostage
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved