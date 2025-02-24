Macadamia traders clash over AFA's alleged bias

A section of traders claim that some players are harvesting immature nuts. [File, Standard]

Rivalry between traders of processed macadamia nuts and those dealing in in-shell nuts has taken a new twist, with the latter accusing the agricultural industry regulator of favouring the former.

The Nut Traders Association of Kenya (Nutack) claims that the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) favours macadamia nut dealers aligned with the Macnut Association of Kenya (Macnut).

In the ongoing dispute, Macnut Vice-Chairman Joel Mwiti has written to AFA, calling for stricter penalties for raw nut or in-shell traders, alleging that they are involved in malpractice that could damage the integrity of the industry.

Macnut further alleges that some players are harvesting immature nuts, undermining the sector, and has called for the suspension and revocation of their operating licences.

The letter from Macnut to AFA, seen by The Standard, calls for investigations into seven firms allegedly involved in malpractices: HooNice Import and Export, Lenana Processors, Macsken EZP, Karibu Nuts, Afri China Limited, Jimlot and One Acre Fund. “AFA should engage Macnut on a roadmap to restore order in the sector,” read part of the letter to the Office of the President and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.

Nutack Chairman Johnson Kihara said the regulator is being misled by Macnut, which represents nut processors involved in exports.

Kihara argued that it is unethical for AFA to follow the guidance of the nut processors, warning that this trend, if unchecked, would harm the sector. Farmers are angry that AFA has been given a list of seven exporters provided by Macnut, alleging involvement in malpractices. “We have been educating our farmers on the importance of harvesting mature nuts. What Macnut claims is baseless,” said Kihara, during a meeting he chaired.

Dealers claimed that AFA was favouring their competitors dealing in processed nuts for the US market. However, Kihara did not provide evidence of this alleged favouritism.