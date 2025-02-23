The Standard

Obodha cleared to take over as Portland Cement MD

By David Njaaga | 5h ago

Bruno Obodha. [File, Standard]

The High Court has lifted an order preventing Bruno Obodha from assuming his role as managing director of East Africa Portland Cement Company (EAPCC), resolving a two-month dispute.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye ruled that the petition challenging Obodha’s appointment was withdrawn, allowing him to take over from Mohamed Osman, who has been acting in the role since May.

“The petitioner’s notice of withdrawal dated February 10 is allowed, and the petition is withdrawn. The earlier ruling is vacated,” said Mwamuye.

Caroline Wambui Mwangi had contested Obodha’s appointment, citing a lack of transparency and a potential conflict of interest.

Her legal challenge led to a court order halting the appointment in December. However, her decision to withdraw the petition has now cleared the way for Obodha to assume office.

Obodha was appointed by President William Ruto on December 20,2024, following a recommendation from the Public Service Commission.

His selection was met with opposition from EAPCC workers, who accused the process of bias and questioned his technical qualifications.

 

In protest, employees barricaded the Athi River factory gate, shutting down operations for a day and preventing vehicle movement.

EAPCC reported a net profit of Sh1 billion for the year ending June 2024, its first in over a decade.

 The court ruling also affected related petitions which were withdrawn, leading to the closure of their files.

.

.

