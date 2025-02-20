Nairobi to benefit from global deal that helps transform cities

From left: C40 Cities Executive Director Mark Watts and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during the opening ceremony of the Green & Resilient Urban ShiftAfrica Forum in Gigiri, Nairobi, on February 17, 2025. [Courtesy]

Nairobi City will be among several African cities to benefit from a new partnership aimed at transforming the urban planning of cities.

The partnership, which was announced on Monday in Nairobi is between C40 Cities and UN-Habitat.

It will create a new urban planning accelerator to help cities cut emissions by 25 per cent by 2050 while creating safer, fairer and more inclusive urban environments.

Nairobi is a member of C40 Cities or C40 - a global network of nearly 100 mayors of the world’s leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis.

Other African cities that are part of C40 are Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Casablanca (Morocco), Cape Town, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, Durban, Johannesburg both in South Africa, Freetown and Lagos.

Around the world, C40 mayors and the cities they lead are taking collaborative and urgent climate action that aligns with science-backed targets.

They work together across borders to protect people and communities everywhere and build a more sustainable, resilient and equitable future.

Accelerators provide a framework to help cities work together to prioritise the most impactful solutions quickly to address climate challenges while creating more equitable and resilient communities.

With urban areas expanding up to 50 per cent faster than population growth — especially in climate-vulnerable areas — experts warn that, without intervention, cities could triple in size by 2050 - exacerbating emissions, sprawl and inequality.

The Urban Planning Accelerator will provide cities with the tools, expertise and strategies to reshape urban development.

This will be by prioritising compact, regenerative cities over urban sprawl, encouraging mixed-use, connected neighbourhoods to reduce car dependency and create vibrant communities and finally regulating construction in climate-risk areas and preserving natural ecosystems to protect against extreme weather events.

Announcing the new partnership at the opening of the three-day Green & Resilient UrbanShift Africa Forum in Nairobi on Monday, Executive Director of C40 Cities Mark Watts said: “Good urban planners are key climate champions. By designing compact, walkable cities and adopting risk-informed development patterns, we can dramatically cut pollution while delivering safer and more livable neighbourhoods for generations to come.” “Harnessing the expertise of C40 Cities and UN-Habitat will empower cities to act decisively and equitably for all their residents.”

Executive Director of UN-Habitat Anacláudia Rossbach said sustainable, resilient and inclusive cities are key to protecting people and the planet.

“We must do so to tackle the global housing crisis affecting billions globally, with 1.1. billion informal settlements and slums. This vision requires collaboration. Through its partnership with C40, UN-Habitat reinforces its commitment to a future of inclusive, resilient, and sustainable cities for all, she said.

Bringing together stakeholders from across Africa, the UrbanShift Forum allows national and local government officials, investors and civil society organisations to exchange best practices, foster partnerships and advance climate ambition.

Speaking during a roundtable forum on the urgent need for sustainable green financing mechanisms, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who is also C40 Cities of Africa vice chair, reaffirmed the city’s leadership in Africa’s climate resilience efforts.

He called on city mayors and governors across the continent to unite in securing green financing and implementing sustainable urban solutions that will shield the cities from future shocks and will make cities liveable.

“We are not just discussing climate action, we are shaping the future of our cities. As mayors and governors, our role is to champion policies that will ensure green and resilient urban development,” Sakaja stated.

Sakaja stressed that without adequate funding, African cities would struggle to implement climate solutions. He championed the use of green bonds, climate funds, and public-private partnerships to accelerate the transition to low-carbon economies.

“The future of African cities is being decided now and we cannot afford to wait. The solutions to our challenges are within reach, but only if we collaborate and leverage innovative financing mechanisms,” he said.

Sakaja also emphasised the need for stronger partnerships, innovative financing and bold climate leadership.

Mayor of Tshwane City Nasiphi Moya said city bosses should be held accountable on the promises they make on issues such as climate change and other policy areas.