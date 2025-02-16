The Standard

Premier Bank partners with Zakat Kenya to feed 5,000 families during Ramadan

By Brian Ngugi | 20h ago

Yahya Dahir, Head of Business, Premier Bank Kenya flags off the Premier Iftar Fun Walk to raise funds to feed needy families during Ramadhan on Feb 16, 2025. [Courtesy]

Premier Bank Kenya and Zakat Kenya hosted their second annual Premier Bank Iftar Fun Walk, on Sunday aiming to provide essential support to 5,000 vulnerable families during the holy month of Ramadan.

"We are deeply grateful for the tremendous support we've received from our community," said Yahya Dahir, Head of Business at Premier Bank.

"During this blessed month of Ramadan, it is our privilege to help ensure that every family can observe their fast and break it with dignity. At a time when many are facing hardships, our commitment to serving our communities grows stronger."

The event, which started at Mihrab Building and concluded at Eastleigh High School, builds on last year's success, which raised Sh19 million and supported over 2,000 families.

Zakat Kenya Chairman Mr Ogleh Musle emphasised the impact of the partnership in a statement: "The generosity shown today will ensure thousands of families can enjoy nutritious meals throughout Ramadan. Premier Bank's continued support has been instrumental in expanding our reach."

Premier Bank is an Islamic Kenyan bank.

Zakat Kenya, a registered organization under the Ministry of East Africa Community, Labour, and Social Protection, plays a vital role in collecting and distributing zakat payments from Muslims in Kenya.

