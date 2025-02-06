The Standard

Kenya inches closer to global engineering recognition

By James Wanzala | 2d ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

 

Chinese engineers seen working on the construction of the Nairobi Expressway from Nextgen Mall, Mombasa Road on February 2, 2021. [File, Standard]

Kenya is making significant strides towards achieving provisional signatory status under the prestigious Washington Accord. If it succeeds, the move will elevate the global standing of Kenyan engineering graduates and facilitate their practice across member countries.

The Washington Accord is an international agreement acknowledging the substantial equivalence of engineering education accreditation systems worldwide.

Kenya’s progression toward this recognition underscores its commitment to aligning its engineering education with global standards. The Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK), established under Section 3(1) of the Engineers Act 2011, is leading this initiative.

The Act mandates the Board to regulate the engineering profession through the registration of engineers, setting of standards, and development of the profession.

Under Section 7(1)(r), it empowers EBK to collaborate with engineering training institutions, professional associations, engineering organisations, and other relevant bodies on matters related to training and professional development.

“Achieving recognition under the Washington Accord will elevate Kenya’s engineering education system and bolster the global mobility of our engineers,” said Registrar and CEO of Engineers Board of Kenya Eng Margaret Ogai.

A pivotal component in this journey is the Engineering Accreditation Committee (EAC), a semi-autonomous arm of EBK.

The EAC is responsible for overseeing and conducting the recognition and accreditation of engineering programs in Kenya, ensuring they meet the rigorous standards required for international recognition.

Key milestones achieved by EBK and EAC include becoming an affiliate member of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), where in October 2022, EBK joined WFEO, enabling Kenya to garner support from member states. A critical step in Kenya’s journey involves an external assessment by international nominators from the Board of Engineers Malaysia and the Pakistan Engineering Council.

Their evaluation will determine Kenya’s readiness for provisional signatory status, with the final decision anticipated at the International Engineering Alliance Meeting later this year. The assessments happened last week at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at Strathmore University and on Saturday and Sunday at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology.

Related Topics

Engineers Board of Kenya The Washington Accord Kenyan Engineers Global Engineering Recognition
.

Latest Stories

Trump freezes aid to South Africa, citing law to 'seize' land
Trump freezes aid to South Africa, citing law to 'seize' land
Africa
By AFP
15 mins ago
Video of Oscar Sudi's serious face in CBC class leaves Kenyans in stitches: "Haoni lesson ikiisha"
Entertainment
By Kevin Tunoi
50 mins ago
The 2027 conspiracy
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The 2027 conspiracy
By Ndung’u Gachane 55 mins ago
The 2027 conspiracy
Truckers face mandatory use of planned Sh352b Mombasa-Nairobi Expressway
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Truckers face mandatory use of planned Sh352b Mombasa-Nairobi Expressway
Which Majority? Judges' shocker to Kenya Kwanza leadership in National Assembly
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Which Majority? Judges' shocker to Kenya Kwanza leadership in National Assembly
Raila takes the upper hand in Parliament after court decision
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
Raila takes the upper hand in Parliament after court decision
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved