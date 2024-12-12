Kenya's tech envoy named to 2025 Apolitical global AI leaders list

Ambassador Philip Thigo named to Global AI Global Leaders Apolitical 2025. [Courtesy]

Ambassador Philip Thigo, Kenya's Special Envoy of Technology, has been recognised in Apolitical’s 2025 list of Global AI Governance Leaders.

Thigo whose advocacy is rooted in his belief that AI should serve humanity in ways that are secure, inclusive, and fair, has been at the forefront of shaping ethical, inclusive, and sustainable AI policies not only in Kenya but also globally.

In 2024, Thigo played a key role in adopting the United Nations' first-ever AI resolution, strengthening Kenya's influence in global tech policy. He also led the creation of Kenya's first national AI strategy, positioning the country as a leader in AI-driven public service transformation.

Through his leadership, Kenya has become the first African nation to join the International Network of AI Safety Institutes, reinforcing its commitment to global AI safety standards.

Thigo has also advocated for greater African involvement in AI governance at the 2024 G7 Ministerial Meeting, emphasising the need for African nations to be recognised as innovators, not just consumers, of AI.

His recognition comes as the world continues to embrace the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) with Kenya emerging as a key player in shaping global AI governance.