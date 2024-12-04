Galana Energies targets market growth with major rebranding

Galana Oil Chief Executive Officer Anthony Munyasya. during the company's rebranding

Galana Energies formerly Galana Oil Kenya has rebranded to solidify its position in Kenya’s fuel industry.

Speaking at the launch in Machakos, Chief Executive Officer Anthony Munyasya said the move aims to meet customer needs in a competitive market.

“It is important for us to rebrand and offer refreshed and delightful experiences as we expand our presence,” said Munyasya.

Established in 2000, the firm now operates 55 retail stations nationwide.

The rebranding comes at a time when the industry is facing challenges related to fluctuating international oil prices, government regulations and the need for innovation to retain customers.

Smaller, local oil marketers like Galana Oil are striving to increase their market share in an industry dominated by multinationals like Vivo Energy, TotalEnergies and Rubis Energy.

Kenya's fuel market remains highly competitive, with the cost of fuel largely influenced by global oil prices, geopolitics and supply-demand dynamics.

Munyasya noted that the country’s reliance on imported fuel makes it susceptible to fluctuations in international prices.

“Kenya is a net importer and prices depend on international markets, geopolitics and demand,” he said.

Rebranding is a growing trend among Kenyan businesses aiming to differentiate themselves in an evolving market.

Galana Oil’s shift comes after 24 years of growth, marked by an expansion from its first station in Nakuru to 55 stations across the country.

Motorists at the launch enjoyed a promotion, with fuel worth Sh2,500 selling at Sh1,500.