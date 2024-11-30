SunCulture and Turaco join forces to empower farmers with affordable climate insurance

A smallholder farmer using a solar-powered sprinkler on her farm. [Courtesy]

SunCulture has partnered with Turaco Microinsurance to introduce an affordable insurance product designed for smallholder farmers.

Dubbed ‘SunCulture Protect’, the product aims to help farmers build resilience against the effects of climate change.

In a statement on Friday, SunCulture, a company specializing in solar-powered irrigation solutions, said its strategic partnership with Turaco will deliver innovative insurance solutions to enhance protection and peace of mind for smallholder farmers.

The solution will be accessible through SunCulture's pay-as-you-go (PAYG) devices.

This collaboration comes at a critical time, as climate change increasingly impacts communities across the country.

Ibrahim Samir, CEO of SunCulture, highlighted the urgency of the initiative, stating that as climate change intensifies, the frequency and severity of extreme weather events are expected to rise, adversely affecting health outcomes and driving millions into poverty.

He noted that health shocks push 14 million people into financial hardship annually across Africa, a figure projected to grow by an additional 10 million due to the health effects of climate change.

The partnership with Turaco, Samir said, seeks to address the pressing need for risk mitigation tools such as insurance, particularly for the most vulnerable populations, while also enabling and expanding access to healthcare.

‘SunCulture Protect’ provides essential health and life coverage, safeguarding customers and their families against unexpected medical expenses and risks amplified by extreme weather events.

“At SunCulture, our mission has always been to help smallholder farmers grow more food and improve their livelihoods,” Samir said. “Partnering with Turaco allows us to extend our commitment by not only providing sustainable energy solutions but also offering financial security and peace of mind to our customers and their families.”

Ted Pantone, CEO of Turaco, echoed Samir's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of making affordable insurance accessible to vulnerable populations.

“We believe that affordable insurance should be accessible to everyone, especially those most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change,” said Pantone.

He added that the partnership enables the delivery of essential coverage to protect livelihoods and foster long-term resilience among smallholder farmers.

“By combining SunCulture's innovative agricultural solutions with Turaco's expertise in affordable insurance, this collaboration is committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of millions of people,” Pantone concluded.