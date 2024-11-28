Urban exodus: Kenyans flee congested cities for rural areas

A general view of Megna Homes. [File, Standard]

For decades, Kenyans migrated to cities in search of better jobs, education, and opportunities. But today, a surprising trend is reversing that pattern.

Major cities like Nairobi and Mombasa have long been hubs of economic opportunity, drawing people from across the country in search of a better life.

However, the shine of urban living has begun to fade for many as these cities grapple with growing congestion, skyrocketing costs of living, and deteriorating quality of life.

As a result, a significant and steadily increasing number of Kenyans are leaving the urban centres, opting instead for quieter and more affordable existence in rural counties like Nyeri and Laikipia.

This reverse migration, driven by factors ranging from financial pressures to a desire for a better work-life balance has transformed the social and economic landscape of these once-sleepy regions.

These rural counties, with their serene environments, growing infrastructure, and proximity to major cities, have become a top destination for those seeking a more balanced lifestyle.

Nyeri and Laikipia offer a slower pace, lower housing costs, and easier access to nature - amenities that have proven especially appealing as Covid accelerated the shift towards remote work.

A 2021 survey estimated that around 22 per cent of urban households in Nairobi had at least one member relocate to a rural area due to economic pressures, exacerbated by the pandemic.

According to Jane Wangui, who recently moved from Nairobi to Nyeri, rising living costs in cities, particularly in housing and food, make rural life more appealing.

Rural areas offer lower expenses and a simpler lifestyle. "The cost of living is much lower, and I can work remotely while enjoying the fresh air and open spaces," she said.

Compared to Nairobi, she noted, Nyeri offers significantly lower housing costs.

A two-bedroom apartment in Nyeri town costs around Sh15,000 per month, compared to Nairobi’s average of Sh30,000. Additionally, the cost of food and other necessities is more manageable in Nyeri.

"The Covid-19 pandemic normalised remote work, enabling many professionals to work from anywhere. Nyeri’s growing internet connectivity and proximity to Nairobi make it an attractive choice for remote workers who want to enjoy rural life without losing access to urban opportunities," she said.

Wanjiku Kamau said affordable high-speed internet in rural areas has led to urban-to-rural migration.

Many city dwellers, freed from the need to commute to an office, are now choosing to relocate to the countryside, drawn by the lower cost of living and improved quality of life.

"With reliable internet, I can do my job from anywhere and the ability to work remotely has opened up a whole new world of possibilities," she said.

According to Nisiri Ventures chief executive Charity Nyoike, people relocating to Nyeri and Laikipia have sparked the real estate boom.

Developers are building modern homes, gated communities, and mixed-use complexes to cater to the growing demand. The two counties have become hotspots for real estate, with property values steadily rising.

"We’ve seen an increase in demand for housing and land in Nyeri and Laikipia over the past three years. People are looking for homes that combine modern amenities with rural charm," she said.

She noted that more urban dwellers moving to these areas seek affordable living, cleaner environments, and investment opportunities, which has seen demand for residential and commercial properties surge.

"There has seen increased development of middle-income housing, driven by retirees and professionals opting for rural lifestyles while maintaining urban work connections through remote setups. Similarly, Laikipia has become a hotspot for land sales and eco-friendly developments, including holiday homes and agribusiness projects," she said.

"These trends are further supported by improved infrastructure, such as road networks, and access to amenities like healthcare and education, which make these counties attractive for both living and investment."