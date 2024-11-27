Kenyan students shine at Huawei-sponsored digital talent camp in south China

A section of the Kenyan students who developed an innovative solution named Mafreeco, inspired by the Swahili word Mafuriko. [Courtesy, Huawei]

Ten students from Kenyan tertiary institutions were recently named finalists in the Huawei-sponsored Leadership, Employability, Advancement, and Possibilities (LEAP) Digital Talent Study Camp, held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

According to a statement from Huawei Kenya, the 10 students were divided into two teams, showcasing their expertise in cutting-edge digital technologies.

One team developed an innovative solution named Mafreeco, inspired by the Swahili word Mafuriko, meaning floods.

This digital tool proposes a smart system designed to address Kenya's recurring flooding challenges by clearing drainage systems of trash and debris.

"The Mafreeco team's creativity and technical prowess earned them a spot in the Tech4Good finals, where they competed against standout teams from South Africa, Mauritius, and Malawi," Huawei said.

A section of the Kenyan students who developed an innovative solution named Mafreeco, inspired by the Swahili word Mafuriko. [Courtesy, Huawei]

Ashley Yigo, a member of the Mafreeco team, highlighted the intense effort required to reach the finals, stressing that their success was the result of countless hours of hard work to meet global standards.

"It was an invaluable experience, gaining global insights into technology and networking. It was also great to meet other students from around the continent," Yigo said.

The week-long camp, which began on Nov 17, included courses on 5G and 5.5G technologies, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and a leadership workshop.

It culminated in the Tech4Good competition, where Sub-Saharan African teams developed technology-driven solutions for pressing societal challenges. In addition to technical learning, the camp offered students hands-on experience with modern technologies, emphasizing the crucial role of digital skills in securing a sustainable future for young people.

Participants also had the opportunity for cultural exchange, strengthening friendships and fostering regional collaboration.

The LEAP Digital Talent Study Camp, launched by Huawei in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2022, is part of its broader initiative to cultivate a digitally skilled workforce across Africa.

The immersive program is designed to inspire the next generation of innovators to embrace modern technologies and advance socioeconomic transformation on the continent.