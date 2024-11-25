The Standard

Local businesses urged to embrace sustainable practices

By Emmanuel Kipchumba | 46m ago

Businesses have been urged to adopt sustainable practices to address emerging global challenges such as climate change, social inequality, and economic instability.

Speaking during the second CEOs Conclave Dinner hosted by the newly rebranded Africa, Asia, and Middle East Chamber of Commerce (AAMECC) in Nairobi, Malaysian High Commissioner to Kenya  Ruzaimi Mohamad lauded the role of the corporate sector in creating a sustainable future.

“Businesses are no longer judged solely on their financial performance but also on their impact on the environment, society, and governance. Sustainable business practices and social responsibility are not just words; they are essential components of a successful and forward-thinking corporate strategy,” said Mohamad.

He said companies that embrace sustainability are better equipped to manage risks, seize new opportunities, and deliver long-term value for all stakeholders. Drawing parallels between Malaysia and Kenya, Mohamad noted that economic growth must be accompanied by environmental stewardship and social inclusiveness.

“Our government has implemented policies and frameworks to encourage businesses to adopt sustainable practices, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” he said, urging Kenyan businesses to follow suit.

The AAMECC event brought together policymakers, corporate leaders, and industry players from across the globe to discuss strategies for achieving industrial growth and sustainability.

According to AAMECC President Peter Mutinda, the platform offered an opportunity for cross-regional collaboration and networking.

“We have representation from Europe, the West, India, and Kenya, among other regions, allowing us to exchange ideas and discuss industry-relevant topics,” said Mutinda.

An international franchising expert David Sweeney urged leaders to explore franchising as a growth strategy. “Franchising is a powerful tool in the entrepreneur’s toolbox. It not only helps businesses grow but also serves as a nation’s economic driver,” he said.

Angola Business Beyond President Nennete Santos underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in fostering industrialisation.

