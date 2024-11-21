How to avoid the pitfalls of common building mistakes

As a way of cutting costs, many developers avoid the services of qualified experts, which sometimes has tragic consequences in the form of collapsed buildings, leading to the loss of life.

Real Estate spoke to Charles Ayoro, the Managing Director of Real Estate Associates Ltd on the best way to build your own home cost-effectively without compromising on quality.

What advice would you give to aspiring homeowners or developers on how best to about the building journey without cutting corners?

Building, be it a home or a commercial building is not easy. It can be devastating when you take a loan for that purpose but end up without a strong foundation to sustain your building. The process is painstaking and requires thorough planning and engaging a credible contractor.

Explain the cost implications and how it is calculated before one puts up a building.

This is the first thing you must consider before you even dream of constructing. It all depends on the type of building you want. Is it a large home with many bedrooms, a bungalow, a maisonette, a flat or a tall office building? You must also consider the neighbourhood you want to put up your building. The smaller the size of the building, the cheaper it is likely to cost you. You must also consider professional fees and the design. All these will determine the cost.

What are some of the other considerations to ensure the safety of your building?

The first step would be the choice of land. Avoid landfills, riparian areas, road reserves and flood-prone areas. Before committing your money, get a lawyer to help you with a search at your local land registry to find out about the real owner of the land in question. It is also important to find out about any proposed amenities such as schools, hospitals, and shopping centres, especially if you plan on putting up a residential building. A search will also reveal if there are plans for sewer lines, electricity and trunk roads by authorities.

Should you be wary of media advertisements promoting land deals by real estate firms?

As a lawyer, l would tell you to watch out for disclaimers absolving media companies from any liability should your initial investment go haywire, which calls for due diligence on your part before committing your money.

Why must developers engage professionals, such as engineers and architects, among others?

In a bid to save money, many prospective homeowners and developers bypass the services of professionals such as quantity surveyors, conveyance lawyers, architects, and certified electricians. If you don’t engage professionals, it could end up costing you more if the relevant authorities find out. You also run the risk of losing your entire investment due to shoddy work or worse, the loss of life of occupants.

What advice would you offer on the choice of building materials?

Do not take shortcuts. Buy building materials from reputable suppliers and ensure you go for the best quality. This is because even the best suppliers have different prices for different qualities of any given building material. Low-quality materials compromise the standards and may lead to structural weakness of the building.

How do you get a good building expert?

Ensure you go for a registered contractor, one accredited by relevant professional bodies, such as the Engineers Board of Kenya. This will give you a point of reference should any problem arise in terms of the quality of work. Secondly, find out about their track record through previous projects they have undertaken. Once you identify the contractor of your choice, engage a lawyer to draw a workable contract/agreement. If you are building a huge commercial outfit, the agreement should state timelines for different phases, including the completion date.