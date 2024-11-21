Kilifi: Accelerating growth through partnerships

BEAR Machines East Africa CEO Gary Roy and Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro sign an MOU. [File, Standard]

Kilifi County is set to provide a major platform to investors to explore and unlock the immense opportunities that it offers.

The Kilifi County International Investment Conference 2024 that is scheduled to be held between December 4 to 6, 2024, presents an exciting and crucial event for stakeholders and investors across the globe.

Located along Kenya’s stunning Indian Ocean coastline, Kilifi is an emerging economic hub with investment potential in trade and infrastructure, transport, blue economy, agriculture, health, tourism, water, energy, mining, technology and innovation among others.

“This conference is particularly significant for a variety of reasons, reflecting the county’s diverse economic potential, strategic location, and rich cultural heritage,” stated Kilifi Governor Gidegon Mung’aro.

Kilifi’s coastal location and proximity to key transport hubs make it ideal for port development, logistics, and trade, as well as supporting infrastructure like roads, airports, and rail links.

Kilifi County is strategically located along the Coast of Kenya, with direct access to the Indian Ocean, making it a key player in regional trade and maritime activities.

The county is also benefiting from infrastructural developments such as roads, ports, and airports, improving connectivity and accessibility for both domestic and international investors.

As part of Kenya’s Blue Economy, Kilifi’s coastline offers opportunities in sustainable fishing, marine conservation, aquaculture, and sea-based tourism.

Kilifi has fertile land which is ideal for growing crops like cashew nuts, mangoes, coconuts, and tropical fruits, as well as the potential for agro-processing industries.

The county is positioning itself as a medical tourism destination, with opportunities for private investments in hospitals, clinics, and health facilities, as well as in wellness tourism.

With a growing interest in renewable energy sources, Kilifi presents opportunities in solar and wind energy projects, given its sunny climate and coastal winds.

According to the governor, the demand for clean water and sanitation infrastructure presents investment avenues in water treatment, distribution, and wastewater management systems.

With its scenic beaches, rich culture and historical landmarks, Kilifi is a premier tourist destination, offering vast potential for hotel, resort, and eco-tourism investments.

Kilifi is also rich in mineral resources, such as limestone, which is crucial for the cement industry, and has untapped potential for other mining operations.

The county is embracing digital transformation and there’s potential for investment in ICT hubs, tech startups, and digital infrastructure. Mung’aro stated that the Kilifi county government was committed to creating a conducive business environment.

“With policies aimed at promoting investment, facilitating ease of doing business, and encouraging public-private partnerships, Kilifi offers a favourable climate for sustainable and profitable investments,” he explained.

Mung’aro noted that Kilifi has cultural and environmental appeal necessary for investors.

“Kilifi is not just an investment destination—it’s a place of vibrant culture and natural beauty. The county is home to welcoming communities, rich Swahili traditions, and unique cuisine, from fresh seafood to tropical fruits, offering a taste of the Kenyan coastal lifestyle,” he observed.

According to the official, investors will experience the warm hospitality of Kilifi people, who are eager to engage in sustainable and inclusive development.

As global focus shifts to sustainability, Kilifi County is positioning itself as a champion of green growth.

There are significant opportunities for eco-tourism, renewable energy, and environmentally-friendly industries, making it an ideal location for investors interested in green projects.

Kilifi County is by the Indian Ocean to the southeast, Mombasa to the south, and the counties of Tana River and Kwale to the north and south respectively.

It covers a vast area and boasts one of the most scenic coastlines in East Africa, featuring picturesque beaches like those found in Malindi and Watamu, which are world-renowned for their beauty.

Kilifi is rich in cultural heritage, with a significant Swahili influence, and is home to a number of coastal communities, including the Mijikenda people.

The county has a rich culinary tradition, from fresh fish and seafood to local delicacies, giving it a strong cultural identity that attracts visitors.

The conference will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers, development organizations, and local business owners.

It will provide an unparalleled opportunity for collaboration, partnerships, and networking.

Investors will have the chance to learn about the latest investment opportunities in the county and explore promising sectors.

Industry leaders, policymakers, and experts in various sectors will share insights into the latest trends, innovations, and investment opportunities, providing attendees with valuable knowledge to make informed decisions.

The conference is expected to give a unique opportunity to meet the people of Kilifi, understand their needs, and explore ways to contribute to the region’s development through responsible and sustainable investments.