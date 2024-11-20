Helpful tips to keep dry skin at bay (Photo: iStock)

When skin lacks moisture, it can become dry, itchy and even cracked. This common problem can affect anyone, but certain factors like frequent washing, ageing and harsh soaps can adjuvant it.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), dry skin is, especially common during cooler, dry months or after spending long periods in air-conditioned environments, both of which lower humidity and draw moisture from the skin.

However, with a few simple tweaks to your skincare routine, you can prevent dry skin and keep it smooth, hydrated and comfortable throughout the year. Here are dermatologist-recommended tips for keeping your skin hydrated:

1. Moisturise immediately after washing

Applying moisturiser directly after washing helps lock in hydration. According to the AAD, ointments and creams are more effective than lotions because they’re thicker and help prevent moisture loss. Look for products containing hydrating ingredients like jojoba oil, glycerine, shea butter, lanolin or petrolatum. These ingredients create a barrier on the skin’s surface, sealing in moisture and providing lasting hydration.

2. Opt for short, lukewarm showers

Though a hot shower can feel comforting, it can strip the skin of natural oils. Dermatologists at Harvard Medical School recommend limiting showers to 5-10 minutes and using lukewarm water to minimise this drying effect. After showering, pat your skin dry with a towel, rather than rubbing, to avoid irritation.

3. Choose fragrance-free products

Fragrances in soaps, lotions and laundry detergents can irritate dry skin. The AAD advises using fragrance-free, gentle cleansers and avoiding fabric softeners, which often contain chemicals that can worsen dryness.

4. Be gentle with your skin

Avoid scrubbing the skin with sponges or rough cloths, which can aggravate dryness. Instead, use your hands or a soft cloth to wash gently, preserving your skin’s natural moisture barrier.

5. Use a humidifier during dry months

Indoor air conditioning or heating systems can significantly reduce humidity, leading to dry skin. The AAD suggests using a humidifier in drier periods to add moisture to the air and protect skin from drying out. Setting the humidifier to around 60 per cent can help the skin’s natural barrier function more effectively.