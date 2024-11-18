KRA in fresh plan weed out graft at port

Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has initiated a business process reengineering effort to combat long-standing corruption schemes at the Mombasa port.

The reforms include the removal of cargo verification officers from permanent release points, where they had built close ties with importers and clearing agents. “Instead, we have centralised their operations, assigning tasks on a randomised basis to ensure impartiality,” said KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga.

“This strategy is a purely internal administrative improvement. However, those cartels that thrived under the previous system have retaliated, primarily by targeting Abdinoor, a diligent and knowledgeable customs officer who is actively supporting the Commissioner of Customs in these enhancement processes,” he said.

He said the cartels have been publishing weekly articles in some disreputable publications, aimed at tarnishing the reputation of customs officials, a move that is aimed at killing their morale.

Despite this setback, Mr Wattanga said the reforms have led to increased revenue collection. In the first four months of the current financial year, for instance, the department collected Sh288.1 billion, a 13 per cent increase over the previous year.

“Despite these challenges, recent performance figures indicate that change, though incremental, is possible,” he said He added: “October’s surplus over the Treasury target is a small victory, a sign that reform is slowly taking root. But as long as corrupt networks maintain their influence, this journey will be fraught with obstacles.”

The Commissioner-General was speaking after KRA concluded its month-long Taxpayers’ Month campaign dedicated to honouring the contributions of Kenya’s taxpayers and celebrating the hard work of KRA staff who ensure the revenue flow powering the nation at State House, Nairobi.

Since he took over, Mr has faced more battles—not only against tax evaders and smugglers but also against entrenched corruption within the KRA.

“Since taking office last year, I’m determined to restore accountability and transparency within customs,” he said. KRA has pursued a series of reforms aimed at dismantling the corruption networks that have traditionally influenced customs processes despite powerful resistance.

To counter these challenges, the Commissioner of Customs has implemented several key reforms designed to enhance oversight, streamline processes, and root out corrupt practices, which include centralisation of consignment release.

Traditionally, consignment release was handled at various customs points, creating opportunities for manipulation and corruption. KRA has centralised this process, moving decision-making authority to a central authority to eliminate regional inconsistencies and ensure consignments are released only after thorough, standardised checks.