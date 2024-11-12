The Standard

Adili Group unveils East Africa's cyber training arena to boost cybersecurity

By Standard Reporter | 51m ago
Adili Group has launched East Africa's new Cyber Training Arena to bolster digital resilience across Africa. [iStockphoto]

Adili Group has announced the launch of East Africa's new Cyber Training Arena, an advanced facility designed to enhance cybersecurity training and bolster digital resilience across Africa.

Chris Diaz, chairman of Adili Group, highlighted that the initiative aims to provide organizations with real-world simulations of cyber threats, enabling them to effectively manage, mitigate, and respond to the evolving challenges in cybersecurity.

In a statement on Monday, Diaz emphasized that the facility offers tailored training sessions replicating real-world cyberattacks, including phishing, ransomware, and advanced persistent threats. 

"As the digital landscape evolves, so do the risks. The Adili Cyber Training Arena is a global solution that allows organizations to actively engage with the types of threats they are likely to face, offering hands-on experience in a secure and highly advanced environment," said Diaz.

He further noted, "This launch is part of Adili Group’s commitment to helping businesses across Africa and beyond build robust cyber defenses, ensuring continuity, trust, and resilience in the face of escalating cyber risks."

The Standard
