Access to digital skills critical to linking youths with much-needed jobs

In an increasingly digital world, the importance of equipping Africa’s youth with digital skills simply cannot be overstated.

It’s a much-quoted statistic that as the world’s youngest continent, Africa will make up one-fifth of the total workforce and one-third of the total youth workforce in the world by 2030.

Africa can seize the moment and harness its youth to become a global hub for tech skills, but the digital skills gap looms large. Developing the skills needed to compete in the global digital economy is critical.

We must focus our skilling efforts on three key areas to fulfill the vision of Africa as a tech hub – building digital literacy, giving entrepreneurs the skills to thrive, and driving the AI (artificial intelligence) skill set needed to embrace the full potential of this technology.

As technology swiftly transforms the workforce landscape, employers globally are looking for workers with enhanced digital skills.

And, according to the World Bank, most of the demand for these digital skills will come from occupations outside of ICT specialisations, driven by businesses embracing digital technologies. It is anticipated that 70 per cent of this demand will be for foundational skills, followed by 23 per cent for intermediate skills outside the ICT sector.

Acknowledging the importance of digital skills, countries across the continent are developing plans to build the competencies needed for the global digital economy.

Kenya has been actively investing in digital skills development to empower its youth and enhance its digital ecosystem, but the challenge is significant to reach our youth and upskill them.

Programmes such as the Global Skills Initiative have been instrumental toward this end, helping 80 million job seekers worldwide access digital skilling.

We have partnered with Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) to upskill 100,000 Kenyan youth in Generative AI, Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Sustainability coupled with soft skills and entrepreneurship to improve their employability.

Startup and SME skilling must be the second area of focus. Though 10 to 12 million African youth join the workforce every year, just three million jobs are created.

Helping to support and sustain entrepreneurship will go a long way to solving the employment challenge. Beyond employment, small businesses and startups are often at the forefront of innovation, providing solutions to Africa’s most pressing societal challenges.

According to the African Development Bank (AfDB), around 22 per cent of Africa’s working-age population are starting new businesses – the highest rate in the world. The African tech startup ecosystem is becoming an important source of employment.

Partnerships such as the one with Kepsa are helping to train 60,000 SMEs and entrepreneurs on digital, AI and cybersecurity skills.

The Africa Development Centre (ADC) is playing a pivotal role in growing and enhancing the African tech talent landscape through various ecosystem engagements such as university faculty skilling programs, university curriculum reviews and student hackathons.

Advancements in AI technology are making headlines across the world and with good reason. AI is a defining technology of our time. And as companies invest in AI, the demand for skilled professionals will continue to increase.

According to the State of AI in Africa report, if current trends continue, AI and its attendant startup ecosystems in Africa could win big. It is estimated that capturing just 10 per cent of the global AI market could expand Africa’s economy by as much as 50 per cent of current GDP.

To benefit from the global transformation currently taking place, we must empower businesses and people across Kenya to harness the game-changing potential of AI. Strategic partnerships across the private sector can unlock the potential of Africa’s youth by allowing for the implementation of more holistic and sustainable initiatives.