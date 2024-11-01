The Standard

Political uncertainty challenges Kenya's real estate growth

By David Njaaga | 1h ago

Kenya's real estate market faces challenges from political uncertainty, yet demand for affordable housing remains strong. [Standard, File]

Kenya’s real estate market is feeling the effects of political uncertainty, with developers and investors expressing concerns regarding the risks tied to frequent election cycles.

 Some property leaders say political tensions, including recent debates on extending term limits and impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President, are creating an unpredictable investment climate.

 Industry executives are calling for political stability, arguing it is essential to sustaining investor confidence and supporting long-term growth.

 “Kenya needs stability, not divisive politics if we want to build a secure investment environment,” said John Mwaura, Chief Executive of Finsco Africa.

 At the same time, demand for affordable land and housing options remains strong, with the Thika Grove Chania project emerging as one of several developments targeting buyers near Thika town.

 The project, spearheaded by Finsco Africa, offers affordable land parcels, with prices starting from Sh3.8 million for an eighth of an acre and Sh7.3 million for a quarter of an acre.

 It aims to attract potential homeowners with amenities like electricity, water, and gated communities.

 Mwaura made the remarks while issuing more than 100 title deeds at the Thika Grove Chania Phase 1 project and during the launch of Thika Grove Chania Phase 3. 

Related Topics

Real Estate Market Unpredictable Investment Climate Finsco Africa John Mwaura
.

Latest Stories

Women traders benefit from affordable childcare services
Women traders benefit from affordable childcare services
National
By Mike Kihaki
46 mins ago
Home sweet home, says Gachagua after Kindiki inauguration
National
By David Njaaga
57 mins ago
State quality assurance officers in a spot over fake KPSEA exam
Nairobi
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Irony of a mountain that smiles, frowns all at the same time
By Irene Githinji and Phares Mutembei 1 hr ago
Premium Irony of a mountain that smiles, frowns all at the same time
How procedural blunders cost Gachagua's lifeline
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Premium How procedural blunders cost Gachagua's lifeline
Mary Akatsa, prophetess who brought 'Jesus' to Kawangware, goes to meet her maker
By Collins Kweyu and Hudson Gumbihi 1 hr ago
Premium Mary Akatsa, prophetess who brought 'Jesus' to Kawangware, goes to meet her maker
Rigathi Gachagua's hits and misses
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium Rigathi Gachagua's hits and misses
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved