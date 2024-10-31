New digital marketplace to boost businesses visibility, grow customer base

Skizaa CEO Ngugi Karega, 365 Digital CEO Wanjiru Ndirangu, Calla PR chief executive Kevin Otiende and Public Relations Society of Kenya

Vice President Patricia Ndede during the launch of Calla Precision. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

A digital marketplace designed to connect businesses to their markets in Africa through access to vendors has been launched in Nairobi.

The platform offers critical communications and key business support services to help them grow their businesses.

It caters for all businesses - from large corporates to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across various sectors, including banking and finance, e-commerce, financial technology, telco, retail, entertainment, healthcare, education, technology, manufacturing, agribusiness, hospitality and tourism.

Services on the platform include news wire service, creative and design services, production, events management, brand strategy, digital marketing, advertising, data and analytics, business-to-business matching, communications and public relations services and experiential marketing.

Speaking during the launch in Nairobi, Calla PR Managing Director Kevin Otiende said: “With Calla Precision, companies can now seamlessly connect with target audiences through a network of agencies, media channels, and professional vendors, all in one place, while vendors will be able to receive job requests directly from clients thereby increasing their workflow and revenues.”

"After a decade of guiding businesses through Africa's dynamic market, we recognised the need for a solution that harnesses data and analytics to enhance market reach. The future of commerce demands a platform that integrates advanced technology, enabling businesses to connect directly with customers in the continent.”

Otiende said high visibility is a critical growth factor for businesses, helping them attract attention from key stakeholders such as customers, partners, and investors.

“Companies with strong market connections are better positioned to achieve growth,” he said.

“Businesses have never been designed to operate in silos and while we have assembled various entities and professionals within the wider spectrum of communication as the primary vertical, we went a step further to identify other key services necessary for business support, including legal experts, business development and financial experts,” he added.

“We believe this will help businesses further enhance their capacities and expand while appealing to global customers."

Sign-up to the platform for businesses and service providers will be free, with closed transactions attracting a five per cent commission.

Agencies will also be able to use the platform as a service, giving them access to a wider pool of resources to complete tasks. All users will undergo rigorous vetting to ensure authenticity and compliance with relevant laws including data protection.

“Technology drives innovation, which is essential for maintaining a competitive edge in today’s fast-evolving business environment. As technology continues to advance, businesses that embrace these innovations are better positioned to thrive in the increasingly digital global economy,” he noted.

“Both SMEs and major global enterprises will benefit from Calla Precision, which is rooted in Africa but geared to take African businesses global while bringing global businesses to Africa,” he concluded.

The event brought together business leaders, agencies, media, professionals and business partners.