AgTech industry players push for increased financing for women in agribusiness

Banana traders at Kamachge market in Imenti South, Meru County. [File, Standard]

Industry leaders in the Agricultural Technology (AgTech) sector now say there is an urgent need for increased investment, particularly to support women entrepreneurs, who are playing a pivotal role in revolutionizing farming practices across the world.

During the 8th Annual Learning Event hosted by Mercy Corps AgriFin, which focused on driving innovation and growth in digital agriculture hosted by Mercy Corps AgriFin, the stakeholders said many smallholder farmers, particularly women, continue to struggle with low productivity and lack the tools and support needed to scale their operations.

To them, technological solutions, such as mobile apps that provide weather updates and market prices, as well as digital platforms connecting farmers with buyers, offer a lifeline to these communities.

Sieka Gatabaki, Program Director for Mercy Corps AgriFin said a major challenge identified in the sector is the need for improved business models and go-to-market strategies tailored to the unique needs of smallholder farmers.

“Women entrepreneurs are often leading the development of practical and accessible solutions, yet they require more financial backing to grow their businesses and make a broader impact,” he said.

He said in line with the organisation's efforts to support gender inclusion in the AgTech sector, they have developed a gender toolkit to help public and private sector actors better understand the needs of women farmers.

Women in agriculture deserve more attention

“These initiatives allow for the creation of gender-responsive products that enhance the productivity and income of women in agriculture. When women in rural communities earn more, they reinvest in their families, improving household resilience through better access to education and healthcare,” he said.

According to him, incorporating women into the AgTech ecosystem not only uplifts communities but also boosts agricultural efficiency and sustainability.

“As more women become involved in the sector, new ways of addressing some of the most pressing challenges can be discovered and solved,” Gatabaki said.

His sentiments were echoed by David Saunders, Director of Strategy and Growth at Briter Bridges who underscored the importance of data collection to direct funding where it is most needed.

“Going forward we need to improve the quality and relevance of data on the AgTech ecosystem in Africa to ensure that we can match ventures with the right type of funding and the right type of support to unlock their potential to support smallholder farmers and improve food systems in Africa,” Saunders said.

He said the 8th Annual Learning Event serves as a critical platform for discussing the challenges and opportunities in the AgTech space, with a special focus on how digital innovations can transform farming and improve livelihoods, particularly for women and smallholder farmers across Africa.