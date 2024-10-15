Innovator rolls out cargo app for importers

Apexloads provides a subscription platform where cargo brokers and transporters create their profiles and share information about cargo. [iStockphoto]

Kenyans in the logistics business have something to cheer about following the introduction of a new cargo transport solution.

The new technology by Apexloads offers an interface for importers and transporters to interact.

Speaking during the 19th East Africa Business Network Trade and Investment Conference, Apexloads founder and chief executive Charles Thuo said the mobile-based application solution provides a more convenient, easy and professional way for cargo brokers to move their cargo across East Africa.

“What we have at the moment is chaos because there’s no central place where these two players interact,” said Mr Thuo.

“You have a situation where they find themselves in several WhatsApp groups, and that is where they operate from, which is very difficult to do business.”

“A subscribed (cargo) broker goes into the back-end of their mobile app and puts all the information about the location of their cargo, where it is destined for and how much they are paying for it. A transporter with a truck nearby would then declare their interest and complete their business without having to call hundreds of people,” Mr Thuo explained.

The platform, which has initially been rolled out in Kenya, has already attracted more than 5,000 users, with almost 15,000 loads already moved through it.

“Of course being Kenyan means I had to start from home before going elsewhere, and the reception has been amazing. We hope that this revolutionary idea will provide logistics industry players with the best experience and will become the minimum industry operating platform for transporters and brokers,” said Mr Thuo.

“We hope to roll out into the other regional blocks like SADC (Southern African Development Community) and Ecowas (Economic Community of West African States), among others, so that eventually we can cover the entire continent of Africa.” Apexloads was one of the dozens of exhibitors who showcased their products and services at the conference.