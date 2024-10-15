Mombasa port cargo up 12 per cent as Dar, Durban hit by congestion

Cranes offload containers from a ship at the Mombasa Port. [File, Standard]



The volume of cargo processed by the Port of Mombasa in the first nine months this year grew by over 12 per cent, despite intense rivalry from neighbouring harbours and disruption by the Houthi's attacks off the coast of Yemen.

On Tuesday, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director William Ruto said the growth was due to congestion in the neighbouring ports of Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, and Durban in South Africa.

Captain Ruto revealed that the congestion forced most shipping lines and importers to divert cargo to the Eastern seaboard of Africa around Cape of Good Hope in South Africa to Mombasa.

However, the Houthi attacks have disrupted shipping, forcing the ships from Europe to Mombasa to be re-routed around the Cape of Good Hope, an extra 5,459 nautical miles compared to using the Suez Canal.

Shipping analysts say that the re-routing increased the sea freight rates from Sh58,117 ($450) to Sh232,470 (1,800) per ton. KPA said ships to Mombasa take an extra 34 days to go around the Cape.

According to the data released by KPA on October 15, 2024, the port of Mombasa handled 29.92 million tons compared to 26.68 million tons registered during the same period in 2023.

''This marks a significant growth of 3.23 million tons or 12.1 percent, showcasing the port's resilience and capacity to handle increasing trade volumes,'' said KPA Managing Director.

In terms of container traffic, the port processed 1,461,736 Twenty-Foot Equivalent (TEUs) during the period under review, a substantial increase from the 1,119,282 TEUs handled in 2023, reflecting a growth of 270,454 TEUs or a 22.7 per cent increase.

KPA reported that the transshipment traffic exhibited exceptional growth, registering an increase of 216338 TEUs or 162.8 percent with both imports and exports demonstrating moderate growth with imports rising by 27,656 TEUs (5.2 per cent) and exports increasing by 22,273 TEUs (4.3 per cent).

Transit cargo saw significant improvement as well with total transit volumes reaching 9.83 million tons compared to 8.36 tons in 2023, a variance of 1469.540 or 17.6 per cent.

The Republic of Uganda, KPA stated further, played a pivotal role in this upturn performance contributing to an increase of 1,132,326 tons or 21.9 per cent.

Ruto attributed the results to the growth, hard work and dedication of the workforce as well as the support of partners and stakeholders.

He noted that in September 2024, the port handled 3,415,174 tons of cargo against 2,763,987 tons realized in the corresponding month in 2023 representing an increment of 651,187 tons or 23.6 per cent.

The performance was attributed to a significant increase in containerized cargo volumes by 395,583 tons or 27.6 per cent and liquid bulk by 293,308 tons or 54.7 per cent.

Significant performance was witnessed at the port in full transshipment traffic volumes recording an increase of 24,748 TEUs or 300.6 per cent respectively.

''We are committed to enhancing our services and facilities to accommodate the growing demand and continue to support the region’s economic development," Ruto said.

According to KPA, industry players are optimistic that ongoing investments in infrastructure will help the port meet its annual target for 2024, thanks to the upward trajectory of cargo volumes.

KPA reiterated further that the Port of Mombasa remains a critical hub for trade in East Africa, and the results reflect its strategic importance in facilitating trade and connectivity across the region.