EV Firm Spiro unveils new plant in Nairobi

By James Wanzala | 2d ago
Left: Spiro's Head of Kenya Kshitij Sharma shakes hands with Petrocity MD Aman Kurji, and director Ihrar Kurji. The two companies have entered into partnership to increase battery swap stations. [Courtesy]

Electric Vehicle (EV) firm Spiro has launched a cutting-edge manufacturing centre on Old Mombasa Road in Nairobi.

The new facility is set to produce thousands of electric bikes and batteries annually as part of Spiro‘s expansion drive across Africa.

The company also in conjunction with the manufacturing centre has launched Spiro Academy.

This initiative aims to upskill local talent by providing training in electric bike and battery manufacturing and assembly.

The Academy, the firm said, reflects its commitment to fostering youth employment and female empowerment within the community.

“A core part of our mission is to support youth employment and empower women. This factory and the Spiro Academy are crucial steps towards achieving these goals, creating valuable opportunities for local individuals and contributing to the community‘s growth,” said Spiro Chief Executive Kaushik Burman.

Since commencing operations in Nairobi in July, Spiro has deployed 1,000 electric motorbikes in the country. As the factory ramps up to full capacity over the coming weeks, Mr Burman said, the number of bikes deployed is expected to increase significantly.

“We are incredibly proud of the positive influence our manufacturing centre and Academy have on the community. Spiro’s commitment to delivering social, economic, and environmental benefits through our EV production in Kenya is evident in the opportunities we are creating and the sustainable solutions we are providing,” said Raymond Kitunga, Spiro’s Deputy, Profit Centre Head.

Spiro‘s model is centred around battery-swapping technology, which provides riders with access to a network of swapping stations, fast and slow chargers, and home charging solutions. This flexible approach ensures that energy is available exactly when and where our customers need it.

The company said its State of Charge (SoC) technology greatly enhances the riding experience, offering a seamless, efficient, and eco-friendly mode of transportation.

