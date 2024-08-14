Digital-based project sets trend on ways to empower restless youth

Deedy Ngugi. Courtesy]

The youth have come of age to claim the front burner in every sphere of society affairs, not just in Kenya but globally. The International Youth Day 2024, which is in the United Nations almanac of important annual events, was marked last Monday, amid an awakening of youth rights in the world.

The Day, themed “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,” came to a surging background of strong emphasis on digital empowerment among Kenya’s youth demographic.

According to the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census, 75 per cent of Kenya’s population is under 35 years old.

Kenya ICT Action Network’s (KICTANet) data from January 2023 indicates that Kenya had 17.86 million internet users, with an internet penetration of 32.7 per cent.

Social media users now comprise 10.55 million, 19.3 per cent of the total population. Furthermore, 10.15 million social media users are 18 years and above, making up 33.6 per cent of the population.

This shows widespread access to online resources and opportunities. In addition, mobile phone usage is prevalent among Kenya’s youth, with 69 per cent relying on mobile devices for communication and information access.

Given the significant number of young people accessing the internet and social media, there lies a huge potential to harness digital pathways for sustainable development.

And one project is cited internationally by networks of global development partners and sets the stage for youth empowerment in rural Kenya. Known as the DTCs 4 Youth Job Creation Project, it aims to secure dignified and fulfilling work for 120,000 young people in rural Kenya over five years.

The project, implemented by Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International — lead partner, the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, covers semi-arid regions, including Taita Taveta, Makueni, Machakos, Kitui, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Homa Bay, Siaya, Busia, and Elgeyo Marakwet.

This project’s interventions are anchored on eight value chains: Sorghum, Finger millet, Pearl Millet, Green grams, Pigeon peas, Groundnuts, Poultry, and Fish. It aims to improve yields, enhance market access, and integrate youth — especially young women — in agricultural value chains. The use of drought-tolerant crop varieties with the ability to adapt to the harsh agroecologies in the target semi-arid areas should mitigate weather-related risks, making agriculture more attractive to young farmers.

Technology has revolutionised agricultural practices. In recent years, digital platforms supporting learning, information sharing, and feedback mechanisms via USSD and interactive SMS have been deployed to enhance agricultural interventions. Digital jobs are emerging in the agricultural sector as a result.

To reach more than 120,000 youth, the DTCs 4 Youth Jobs Creation project is utilising the Online Data Kit (ODK) platform to onboard young farmers through the Trainer of Trainers (ToTs) model.

Once onboarded the Youth are organised into Common Interest Groups (CIG) and trained on various aspects of agriculture from seed production and good agricultural practices to enterprise development, mechanization, value addition, and marketing. The platform captures data and interventions provided for young farmers.

Additionally, the introduction of an e-commerce platform, based on a database of farmers involved in the project, will create further job opportunities within the project. The platform will allow young farmers to sell their produce by simply taking a photo, while a facilitator—let’s call them a “Matchmaker”, — connects the seller with the buyer.

This will extend to value-added products that the youth are making from the Drought Tolerant Crops following training in Value addition, Production Development, and Marketing to diversify utilisation and income generation opportunities.

Other options include access to critical inputs like seeds, fertilisers, and other agrochemicals among other inputs which can be sourced and delivered to farmers through the online E-Commerce platform.

The youth will thus be involved in various aspects of the agricultural value chain including the provision of delivery services as well as digital content creation.

The fusion of digital solutions with agriculture through initiatives like the DTCs 4 Youth Job Creation Project showcases the immense potential for technology to drive sustainable development.

By leveraging mobile apps to enhance farmer outreach, provide access to information, establish crucial feedback loops, and streamline implementation processes, the project not only empowers rural youth but also stimulates economic growth.

The innovative use of the e-commerce platform will not only facilitate sales but also create employment opportunities, illustrating the digital pathways in advancing both the agricultural sector and youth employment prospects in Kenya.

- The writer is a Computer Science student at Daystar University, attached to Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International