Britam's innovation hub to support six start-up ventures

Britam’s innovation hub, BetaLab, has announced the selection of six high-potential startups for its 12-week pre-incubation programme. These innovative ventures will address critical challenges in real estate, savings, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing, and healthcare.

The selected innovators include Zereba - a pioneering super app that offers a deposit-free rental marketplace and streamlines real estate transactions, Amsha which leverages technology to create innovative savings solutions designed to resonate with young adults and Adapo - a dedicated fintech platform empowering SMEs and startups through equity crowdfunding.

Others are Chamazetu, a digital platform transforming the management of “chamas” (informal savings groups), Pesaflex which offers a secure and cost-effective bank-to-bank transaction solution to revolutionise payments for micro-small and medium enterprises and Medicod AI, a transformative healthcare and insurance software utilising advanced AI to optimise medical coding and billing processes.

These startups were chosen for their ability to address market needs within Britam and BetaLab’s areas of operation in the finance and insurance sector through insurance technology and financial technology.

The pre-incubation programme will equip them with the necessary tools and support to scale their businesses and achieve a significant impact in the financial sector.

Innovation ecosystem

Britam’s BetaLab is committed to fostering a thriving innovation ecosystem and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Through this programme, the selected startups will receive comprehensive support, including networking opportunities to connect with potential investors, partners, and customers.

“We are excited to collaborate with these talented entrepreneurs and support their growth journeys,” said the Director of Partnerships and Digital at Britam Evah Kimani.

“Their innovative solutions have the potential to transform the financial services industry and improve the lives of Kenyans.”

Following a countrywide call for applications, BetaLab received a wide pool of applicants, and these six startups were shortlisted based on the quality and soundness of their ideas, and the clarity of their needs and objectives.

The pre-incubation programme is a 12-week intensive journey designed to accelerate the startups’ growth and development.

Upon completion, the top three performers will be eligible for incubation within the BetaLab programme. The programme is in partnership with Senior Talent, which connects highly skilled and seasoned senior business executives with business founders to help tackle their business challenges and accelerate their development and growth.

“Entrepreneurship is a noble pursuit demanding exceptional resilience and innovation. BetaLab aims to empower these six startups to overcome challenges, create impactful solutions and foster economic prosperity while inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs,” said Senior Talent Chief Executive Nduati Maina.