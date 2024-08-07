Sh3.25 billion Nasewa EPZ project in Busia set to be completed by October

Artistic impression of the Busia EPZ. [Courtesy X]

The construction of the Sh3.25 billion Busia County Export Processing Zone (EPZ) project at Nasewa is at an advanced stage and will be completed by the end of October this year.

During a recent inspection, Abubakar Hassan Abubakar, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Investment Promotion, expressed satisfaction with the project's progress.

He emphasised that the contractor has committed to handing over the project by October.

"The project is progressing well. Once launched by the President later this year, it will attract investors and provide numerous employment opportunities for our youth," Abubakar stated.

He said the project is set to prioritise investors in sectors such as textiles, edible oil, and cassava processing.

Additionally, he said there are plans to invite investors to manufacture electric motorbikes within the zone.

The government will soon advertise to gauge interest from potential investors and ensure a smooth start once the project is completed.

“We have agreed with the governor that we focus on investors in textile, edible oil, and cassava processing. We also bring investors who will manufacture electric motorbikes to this zone," he said.

Richard Omelu, CEO of the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA), said the project will transform lives in the region.

"We aim to attract investors and create job opportunities to ensure the local population benefits from this initiative. The contractor has made significant progress, and we will continue to support them," Omelu said.

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma highlighted the project’s potential to boost business and agriculture.

He proposed cultivating cotton to supply raw materials for cloth-making industries and urged the Ministry of Agriculture to support farmers with inputs and market access.

Busia County Commissioner Chaunga Mwachaunga urged residents to cooperate with the county and national governments to maximize the project's benefits.

"I encourage the people of Busia to work together with the authorities to ensure this project benefits our community and neighboring regions," Mwachaunga emphasized.

The Nasewa EPZ project, spanning 843 acres, is anticipated to generate 50,000 direct jobs and an additional 250,000 indirect jobs in sectors such as farming, logistics, and trade, further driving economic growth in the region.