Indian tech firm banks on golfing to empower local businesses

Indian-based technology firm, Newgen Software Company is committed to empowering new business players in Africa and is seeking to make it big in Kenya.

The company is a global leader in digital transformation and business process management solutions.

At a golf tournament titled “Tee Off with Newgen,” the company brought together influential figures from banks, insurance companies, and other enterprises that have played key roles in promoting business through sports.

Held on Saturday in Nairobi, the event saw participants from various entities emerge as winners.

Designed to provide a platform for sharing ideas on digital services connecting people worldwide, the event offered a cool setting for top executives and industry leaders to engage in dynamic discussions, strengthen professional relationships, and explore new collaborative opportunities.

The tournament showcased the value of sportsmanship and camaraderie, effectively blending business with leisure. Among the winners were Joseph Wainaina of I&M Bank, the overall winner, and David Njoroge of Equity Bank, the men’s winner, with M Kubo of I&M Bank as the runner-up.

In the ladies’ tournament, Wangari Kariuki of Ace Events Management emerged as the winner, followed by Irene Kimeu of Naiya Limited.

The event, held annually, reflects Newgen’s growing investment in African countries. The company has established bases in at least 30 countries on the continent, including Kenya and South Africa. According to Vivek Bhatnagar, the firm’s head of business in Africa and the Middle East, such events are crucial for deepening client connections.

“Events like these are crucial for deepening our connections with clients, a key aspect of our business. They offer a unique opportunity for engaging, meaningful conversations about the future of technology and business integration. We are committed to driving digital transformation across the region while also nurturing valuable relationships and camaraderie with our clients,” said Bhatnagar.

The firm powers end-to-end automation at an enterprise scale, aiming to simplify operations within organisations. Its clients span the banking, insurance, government, and manufacturing sectors.

In addition to its annual golf tournament, Newgen actively engages in initiatives to support local communities and foster technological advancement.

The firm has been conducting workshops and training sessions to equip businesses with the skills needed to thrive in a digital economy. These efforts are part of Newgen’s broader strategy to promote digital literacy and innovation.