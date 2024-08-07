When will Kenyan hustlers start owning electric cars?

A car charging station at Naivasha. [XN Iraki]

Electric cars are the future; everyone seems to agree. Their adoption is driven by climatic change and the reality we rarely want to face, one day the world will run out of oil.

If the reasons to adopt electric cars are that convincing, why are electric cars so few? Why does the model of the car matter more than the method of propulsion?

First, electric cars are seen as fancy. We have had toy electric cars and the same driving mechanism applies to real cars. Two, the marketing and positioning of electric cars have created a mystic around them.

Could the term electric be putting customers off? Does the term electric make it feel like, not car enough? The price is high, though falling.

Three, lots of customers see it as untested. I recall the same issue when “automatic’ cars, were getting into the market.

Before we buy such expensive items, we often ask, “Who else has it.” Remember buying your first car? Car manufacturers understand their customers.

Is that why they came up with hybrid cars - that use both fuel-based and electric to reduce our anxiety?

Four, the car is not just about motion. It’s a status symbol. Electric cars haven’t had that status appeal.

Think of it, how many Kenyan celebrities have been flaunting electric cars? If you talk to a group of youngsters, it’s unlikely their dream is to own an electric car, they will name a model.

Five is the network effect. We buy something because of benefits that accrue when more people own that item or service. Why are you on Facebook? Why are you on Safaricom? We still do not have a critical number of electric car owners in Kenya

Six, and I found this from majuu. The electric car does not give you enough “control.” You have to worry about the next charging station, repairs and possibly resale value. When charging at home becomes widespread, maybe acceptance will go up. Imagine, someone in charge of your phone charging.

Seven, let’s look at it from the car suppliers. What will they do with legacy technology and skills accumulated over the last 100 years?

They will defend their market. When electric cars finally rule the market, new players could take the lead. Remember the Tesla boss visiting China?

We have been there before. Why have the West and East too not adopted M-Pesa and its simplicity? What will they do with cards? And ATMs?

Finally, there is no doubt, that the future is electric. But that future seems to be more like a marathon than a 100-metre dash in the spirit of the Olympics. Do you own or dream of owning an electric car?

When will the electric car become hustlers’ cars? Kindly exclude Suzuki Hustler. Seen it on the road?