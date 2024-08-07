Unleash and boost your productivity with Generative AI

One tangible benefit of Generative AI is in content creation. Whether you‘re a student, a professional or a stay-at-home parent, crafting well-articulated text can be time-consuming. [iStockphoto]

Imagine rushing through your to-do list while dashing across Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi, because you have a personal commitment in Ngara that can‘t wait.

You‘re trying to complete a task on your phone, hoping this isn‘t the day it gets snatched by an unscrupulous character, at least not until you‘ve submitted an important email.

Then, someone stops you near City Market and asks if you‘d like a smart assistant who doesn‘t take tea and mandazi breaks, is available 24/7, and becomes more useful the more you use them by learning about you.

Most of us would likely tell them to walk away quickly, thinking they reminded us of Juha Kalulu, a crafty cartoon character created by the late great Edward Gicheru Gitau.

Well, I am not Juha Kalulu. My birth certificate is most certainly available for verification, but I can tell you, that there is such an assistant in Generative AI, a groundbreaking technology that can revolutionise how we approach daily tasks and significantly boost personal productivity.

This is increasingly important in the hustle and bustle of modern life, where efficiency is a relentless quest. Unlike traditional AI, which follows predefined instructions, Generative AI can produce text, images, music, and more, based on patterns and data it has learned.

This capability opens a world of possibilities for enhancing personal productivity.

One tangible benefit of Generative AI is in content creation. Whether you‘re a student, a professional or a stay-at-home parent, crafting well-articulated text can be time-consuming.

Generative AI tools, such as Claude, Perplexity AI, and GPT-4, can draft emails, reports, and essays within seconds, freeing up valuable time for other critical or even more enjoyable tasks.

Beyond writing, Generative AI excels in automating routine tasks. Personal assistants powered by AI, like Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant, have become household names.

However, Generative AI goes further by understanding and responding to complex queries, scheduling appointments, setting reminders, and managing emails. Imagine waking up to a personalised briefing of your day‘s schedule, important emails sorted and prioritised, and reminders set for all your crucial tasks.

This level of automation saves time and reduces cognitive load, allowing you to focus on tasks that truly matter. Whether that’s job hunting, spending quality time with your kids, focusing on a side hustle, or tackling complex strategy matters as a CEO.

Tools like Otter AI can even act as personal assistants in meetings, taking notes, and summarising them for action. Some tools can also identify tasks and complete them unprompted.

For example, if you call a dentist to book a visit for your child and agree on an appointment date, there is a tool that can schedule this in your calendar and add a reminder – totally unprompted.

Creativity, often considered the exclusive domain of humans, is another area where Generative AI is making significant strides. Graphic designers can use AI tools to generate design mock-ups, logos, and complete marketing materials.

Musicians can experiment with AI-generated melodies and harmonies, sparking inspiration and saving hours of trial and error. These AI-generated outputs serve as a starting point, which can then be tweaked and refined, thereby accelerating the creative process.

Parents can also use tools like Runway ML and Firefly AI to generate new original content for family play.

This can all be done in seconds and with simple instructions, leaving more hours for playtime and family bonding. Indeed, the creative content one can create is only limited by human imagination.

I can, for instance, ask Midjourney AI for a Picasso-style painting of when two bulls that were rustled from my childhood village came back after escaping the rustlers. It‘s like having a never-tiring creative assistant who doesn‘t mind your picky revisions.

Time management, a perennial challenge for many Kenyans, can also be addressed with the help of Generative AI.

Generative AI-driven tools can analyse your work habits and suggest optimal schedules and workflows.

They can also predict periods of peak productivity and recommend when to tackle high-priority tasks or take breaks.

By understanding your unique work patterns, these tools can help you make the most of your time, ensuring you work smarter, not harder.

However, although I am a tech optimist, my advice is always this; while the benefits of generative AI are substantial, it is crucial to address potential concerns such as privacy and data leakages. Security on the tools you choose must therefore be paramount, as these systems often require access to personal information to function effectively. Additionally, there is the question of reliance on the technology.

Striking a balance between leveraging Generative AI for productivity and maintaining our problem-solving and creative skills is necessary to ensure we remain in control of the technology, rather than becoming overly dependent on it.